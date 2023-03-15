Roanoke residents have mixed views about a new teen curfew

Roanokers are looking for solutions that work Photo by News 10 video screenshot

Responses vary regarding the Roanoke teen curfew

Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Council are proposing a new curfew for Roanoke teens but not everyone agrees that it will make a difference with the major's assessment. “We want to make sure we have something in place to help protect our young people,”

Online respondents to an article on the subject by WSLS 10 News varied as one person simply replied "Do something." Other responses included:

Roanoke crime problem is not a youth problem it’s city council problem and there just shifting focus on the wrong people time to clean house in city council starting with the Mayor!!!

!!!impossible to enforce..caring parents already keep their kids in at night..Police going to stop kids and check ID's ? What happens when the kid runs? Do you chase?..Taze??...seems like police have enough to deal with ."

The police are going to be used as babysitters by the Roanoke City Council to take these kids home. Take the kids to Coyner Springs and charge their parents! Roanoke City doesn't have the resources or the guts to enforce a curfew"

Instead of making a new curfew law, enforce the one already on the books and has been for years. A law without enforcement is worthless.

What can be done that will work?

My response was the same as in a previous article on the subject. A curfew does nothing to deter daytime shootings and teenagers who are determined to get into trouble will ignore a curfew. Another issue is what happens to curfew breakers. Locking up those 18 and older and sending the younger ones to Corner Springs really does not solve the problem but at least City Council and the Mayor are making an attempt at seeking answers. Hopefully, input from City residents will eventually come up with solutions that will actually make a difference.