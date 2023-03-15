Blue-eyed soul singer Bobby Caldwell's race was kept secret as What You Won't Do For Love climbed the charts

Bobby Caldwell's identity was hidden in silhouette. Photo by Youtube Bobby Caldwell screenshot

Did you know Bobby Caldwell was white?

A legendary blue-eyed soul singer who was a favorite of African American audiences has passed away. Rolling Stone says Bobby Caldwell died at age 71 after years of dealing with health issues. His biggest hit was What You Won't Do for Love in 1978 and I have to admit that I was one who did not know that he was not Black. I never saw him perform his hit song and his album cover gave no hint so I was surprised when I read that he was White.

It has now been revealed that his record label kept his identity hidden so that he would cross over and have a larger audience. His image in silhouette gave no clue that he was Caucasian so I am probably not the only one who had no idea of his race. His wife Mary said he had been having problems for6 years after experiencing an adverse reaction to the antibiotic fluoroquinolone.

“Bobby passed away here at home,” Caldwell’s wife Mary tweeted Wednesday. “I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Caldwell's race did not deter his black fans

When Caldwell did begin making public appearances he did not lose his Black audience but there was some controversy. The Root has an article titled "Where were you when you found out Bobby Caldwell was White? This obviously was a difficult discovery for those who assumed that he was African American based on his voice only tofind out he was a blue-eyed soul singer. There possibly may be more fans like myself who only found out after his death was announced.