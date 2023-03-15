Cam is leaving Port Charles which confirms Will Lipton's exit from General Hospital

Photo by General Hospital screenshot Youtube

Is this a final goodbye for Cameron Webber?

Wednesday on General Hospital (Cameron Webber) told his friends that he is leaving Port Charles to play soccer for Stanford University in California. While Josslyn Jacks ( Eden McCoy ) was ecstatic and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was delighted Spencer Cassadine (Nichola Chaves) was outraged and asked what the real reason was for Cam leaving town. Spencer blamed Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and ran out of Kelly's.

Cam let Joss know he forgave her for breaking his heart but advised her to stay away from Dex Heller (Evan Hoffler). Lipton has not given an official goodbye to his fans so it was not clear if he was going from a recurring basis to being seen every now and again in Port Charles. Now that Cameron is officially moving to California it looks as if this may be one of Lipton's last scenes.

Updates will surely come

General Hospital previews for Thursday show Webber still trying to convince Josslyn that Dex is bad news. General Hospital Blog suggested that the actor needed more time with his band but did not indicate he would no longer be a part of GH.

Aside from playing Cameron Webber, Lipton’s music career is hitting new heights. The Runarounds members, GH’s William Lipton, Jeremy Yun, Axel Ellis, Zendé, and Jesse Golliher displayed their musical talents at General Hospital this past September.

Be on the lookout for a statement from will Lipton or updates from General Hospital spoilers to confirm that Cameron is leaving Port Charles.

