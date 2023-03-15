Royal watchers says Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle's next moves are expected to have positive consequences

What will Harry and Meghan do next? Photo by Sky News Australia screenshot

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's actions are being watched

The ongoing saga of the royal family and the upcoming coronation of King Charles III has ebbs and flows and the narrative changes several times a day. The most recent news is suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could turn the tide based on their next moves. According to Page Six and other outlets Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will have their official titles updated on the royal website. Sadly 51% of British citizens who were polled said they were against the children using what is actually their birthright thanks to a 1917 law.

According to Newsweek some royal watchers are now waiting to see if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle will reciprocate the olive branch that has been extended by King Charles III. The couple is expected to say something publically about the monarch acknowledging his grandchildren's titles but this does not indicate that Harry or Meghan will publically address this. They could quietly attend the May 6 coronation and that will be their only method of saying thanks.

Will Harry and Meghan reciprocate the gesture of King Charles?

In addition to half of the British subjects who were polled being against Archie and Lilbett using their birthright, Newsweek also reports that two-thirds of Britons are still against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but if they attend the coronation their presence might have a benefit for King Charles. Haters who come out to boo the couple might distract from protesters who have vowed to express their disdain for the British monarchy.

King Charles updating the royal website with his grandchildren officially being named Prince and Princess should encourage his subjects to accept his decision but things don't always work out that way. Royal watchers will be on the lookout between now and May 6 to find out what is coming next from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.