Studies suggest that avid reading may prevent Alzheimer's and increase your lifespan

Reading may increase your lifespan Photo by Alexandra Fuller on Unsplash

An uncomplicated way to live longer

If you need a reason to pick up a book please consider the results from The National Health and Retirement Study that concluded that people who read live longer than those who don't. The study was conducted at Yale University and published in the journal of Social Science and Medicine and revealed some amazing results.

3,635 people over 50 years of age were in the study which indicated that book readers lived longer than non-book-readers by some 23 months which is close to an extra 2 years.

That's pretty amazing and so simple it does not require much of effort except to pick up a book and read. If you don't like reading in solitude you could always consider joining a book club and The Washington Post gives some additional motivation from the same study:

Book readers had a 4-month survival advantage,” at the age when 20% of their peers passed away. “Book readers also experienced a 20% reduction in risk of mortality over the 12 years of follow-up compared to non-book readers.”

Reading may decrease risk of Alzheimer's isease Photo by Seven Shooter on Unsplash

Reading may protect against Alzheimer's disease

A differnt study by Dr. Robert Freidland revealed that older adults who read on a regular basis or play mentally challenging games like chess are two and a half times less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease but people who don't exercise their grey matter may possibly lose brain power. My grandmother died at 91 and my mother-in-law at 84 and both were of sound mind. Each of them read their Bible and the newspaper each day so based on these studies this may have played a part in their keeping cognitive function.

Another way that avid readers may be benefitting is that reading may keep them from other unhealthy activities that could shorten their lives. Reading is said to reduce stress and I find that I pick up a book when I need to relax while others may reach for a cigarette, a drink, or the drug of their choice. I find that emerging myself in a good read is a wonderful way to relax and now based on these studies, it might extend my life.

Reading also increases mental focus and knowledge which is so beneficial for all of us, especially those who are writers. So in addition to adding years to your life, reading can add life to your years by keeping your mind strong and stress down which is an added bonus.