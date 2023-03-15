Duchess Sarah Ferguson enjoys herself on the Sherrie Shepherd Show

Photo by PEOPEL screenshot

Fergie comes to America

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson was a guest on The Sherry Shepherd Show on Monday, March 13 and she really let her hair down and enjoyed herself. Kudos to Shepherd for not asking any invasive questions and allowing Ferguson to be her authentic self. The conversation was geared toward Cyberbullying and the Duchess admitted that she and Princess Diana received a lot of hate but at that time it was all in print.

Diana and I… it was really bad. Really bad. It was all in print. And there was no social media. So you didn’t have the right to reply. It doesn’t get any worse, it’s still just as bad, but now you could reply. But then you have trolling, cyberbullying. “That revolting cyberbullying. They just sit there and say, ‘Oh yeah, she’s fat today. Oh yeah, she’s redheaded and ugly today.'”S

Ferguson is promoting her second book

Fergie spoke about her love for America where she got the job of being a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and when Shepherd said she would like to invite her to a Barbecue Fergusin said she loved barbecue. The Duchess is promoting her second book A Most Intriguing Lady and while on Good Morning America, she spoke candidly to Juju Chang,

“I feel liberated. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody.“I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now,”