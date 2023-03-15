Geoffrey Owens is thriving after Trader Joes

Geoffrey Owens Photo by PEOPLE Youtube screenshot

Geoffrey Owens continues with acting roles

If you wondered what ever happened to The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens he is doing just fine.a He was trending in 2018 when a woman snapped an image of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey. The actor had been unable to find work in his chosen profession and initially, some people made fun of him because of his situation but that did not last long. Tyler Perry heard of his plight and hired him for season 7 of The Haves and Have Nots. Singer Nikki Manaj gave him $25,000 and additional job offers came in along with financial support from other actors. Since that time Owens has remained working steadily

Among the many opportunities that came his way in 2020, Owens was in Klutz, Fizzle and Fatale. In 2021 in addition to HAHN, he appeared in That Damn Michael Cho, The Good Fight, Hide and Seek and It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia. Last year, 2022 Owens was quite busy appearing in The Always Sunny Project, Susie Searches, All Rise, Somewhere in Queens, The Rookie, Bull, New Amsterdam, Power Book II, and Somewhere in Queens according to his ImbD.

Owen has said he is grateful for everyone who helped him get on his feet and an unexpected bonus is his son Jordan Owens. is a talented artist, basketball player, and also actor. Karma Lawrence the woman who took the pictures of the actor has apologized according to PEOPLE and says she received a lot of backlash for shaming the Cosby alum for working an honest job. Things are working out for Geoffrey Owens but Lawrence said she cried when she read that some people made fun of him because of where he worked. She added that her decision will be on her children and grandchildren.