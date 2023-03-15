Geoffrey Owens is thriving after Trader Joes

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfpTZ_0lJ4mt5b00
Geoffrey OwensPhoto byPEOPLE Youtube screenshot

Geoffrey Owens continues with acting roles

If you wondered what ever happened to The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens he is doing just fine.a He was trending in 2018 when a woman snapped an image of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey. The actor had been unable to find work in his chosen profession and initially, some people made fun of him because of his situation but that did not last long. Tyler Perry heard of his plight and hired him for season 7 of The Haves and Have Nots. Singer Nikki Manaj gave him $25,000 and additional job offers came in along with financial support from other actors. Since that time Owens has remained working steadily

Among the many opportunities that came his way in 2020, Owens was in Klutz, Fizzle and Fatale. In 2021 in addition to HAHN, he appeared in That Damn Michael Cho, The Good Fight, Hide and Seek and It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia. Last year, 2022 Owens was quite busy appearing in The Always Sunny Project, Susie Searches, All Rise, Somewhere in Queens, The Rookie, Bull, New Amsterdam, Power Book II, and Somewhere in Queens according to his ImbD.

Owen has said he is grateful for everyone who helped him get on his feet and an unexpected bonus is his son Jordan Owens. is a talented artist, basketball player, and also actor. Karma Lawrence the woman who took the pictures of the actor has apologized according to PEOPLE and says she received a lot of backlash for shaming the Cosby alum for working an honest job. Things are working out for Geoffrey Owens but Lawrence said she cried when she read that some people made fun of him because of where he worked. She added that her decision will be on her children and grandchildren.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Geoffrey Owens# Trader Joes# The Haves and Have Nots# Power Book II

Comments / 25

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
53K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State

If it seems as if allergy season is year-round in Southwest Virginia there are several possible reasons

There are reasons your allergies may be affecting you year-round. If you feel that you are plagued with allergies throughout the year as opposed to a designated season it's not your imagination. Ever since around 2019, I have been hearing two common themes in Southwest Virginia related to allergies. There have been people saying they had gone their entire lives without being bothered by allergens until recently.

Read full story

Prince Louis will have a starring role during the coronation of King Charles III

Prince Louis will attend and take part in the May 6 coronation. Yahoo News is reporting that the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate will indeed be a part of the coronation of King Charles III and swill have a starring role. Initially, it was believed the 5-year-old would not attend because of his age but royal sources say he will ride in a carriage with his parents and siblings directly behind the one the King and Queen Consort Camilla will be in.

Read full story

Monk follows in the footsteps of Psych with a Peacock movie

Tony Shaloub wowed fans as the paranoid-germaphobic-obsessive compulsive detective Adrain Monk in the USA series Monk. The show now airs in indication on various streaming services but fans are in for a treat as a new Peacock movie has been announced. Following in the footsteps of another USA hit series Psych the pessimistic detective will now be in a new movie Mr. Monk's Last Caseaccording to E Online.

Read full story

Has romance become to casual of daytime television?

Recent storylines on daytime television suggest that the era of true love, romance, and super couples might be over. There once was a time when soap characters took a long time to fall in love-had obstacles and antagonists in their way and there was a buildup with the audience being excited to watch them finally get together. Consider the big deal that was made over Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) on Days of Our lives and Frisco Jones (Jack Wagoner) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagoner) on General Hospital.

Read full story

Days of Our Lives fans express concern because Kristian Alfonso looks so different

Kristian Alfonso's appearance stunned DOOL viewers. There is a difference between body shaming, online bullying, and genuine concern for the health of favorite celebrities, and Days of Our Lives viewers are genuinely concerned about the drastic change in Kristian Alfonso's looks since last summer. When the actress reprised her role as Hope Brady on the DOOL spin-off Beyond Salem 2 she was as stunning as ever. When she appeared on the soap on Peacock on March 17 her face was noticeably bloated around the cheek area.

Read full story
3 comments

Let's celebrate National Corn Dog Day and March Madness

If you are not a vegan or vegetarian and not abstaining from meat for Lent then mark your calendar for National Corn Dog Day on March 18 2023. This special day changes each year but is always the first Saturday of March Madness and a day to celebrate the marriage of hot dogs and corn meal The hot dog AKA frankfurter hailed from Germany with immigrants who came to the new world and corn meal was a staple in Native American diets.

Read full story

Will you be celebrating National Sloppy Joe Day on March 18?

Saint Patrick's Day is over but you can celebrate something special the very next day if you are not abstaining from meat for the 40 days of the Lent season. March 18 is National Sloppy Joe Day and when you celebrate this sandwich that is said to have come out of the Mid-West and is based on ground beef and tomato sauce. and has been around for close to 100 years.

Read full story

Lance Reddick was an accomplished actor and a Yale man

The world of entertainment has lost another giant as TMZ is reporting that actor Lance Reddick has passed away at age 60. He is best known for Resident Evil, the John Wick movies, Johnny Basil in Oz and Baltimore police officer Cederick Daniels in The Wire. Reddick's body was found Friday morning in his Studio home and it appears to be natural causes but no specific reason for his death has been revealed.

Read full story
Lynchburg, VA

WSET 13 remains elusive to some local viewers and brings back memories of aluminium foil on TV rabbit ears antenna's

WSET 13 is the ABC affiliate out of Lynchburg Virginia but obtaining this channel has been elusive for some local residents for close to six decades. When I was a child in the 1960s there was no problem watching channel 13 at my mother's house in Roanoke but at my grandma's in Blue Ridge things were different. I did not understand how Blue Ridge was between Roanoke and Lynchburg but the signal to the network bypassed us and was picked up in the city.

Read full story

Allison Arngrim as Nelle Olsen on Little House on the Prairie still charms her fans today

Little House on the Prarie is still a popular television series. Yesterday afternoon I had the pleasure of viewing the second episode of Little House on the Prairie "Country Girls" on the Great American Family Network on Frndly TV streaming service. Although I have seen this episode many times I am still charmed by the antics of Nelle Olsen who was portrayed by Allison Arngrim. In her very first scenes, she establishes herself as "that girl" who is uppity and believes the world revolves around her.

Read full story
Virginia State

St. Patrick's Day celebration in Virginia offers different choices

News 6 in Richmond gives a list of Irish Pubs in the area to visit on March 17, St.Patrick's Day. Meals like Corn Beef and Cabbage and green beer for a drink are the norm. March 17 is billed as "A great day for the Irish" and there have been or will be parades, people dressed in green, pinching those who are not wearing the color, and great fun throughout the day.

Read full story
1 comments

Tattoo artists believe inking your significant other's name leads to the end of the relationship

Does a tattoo of a partner's name doom the relationship?. A few years back a young woman shared with me that she needed to spend money and be creative in changing the tattoo on her arm because it had her ex-husband's name on it. My only thought at the time was that perhaps it was not wise to tattoo a spouse's name on your body because the relationship might end. Now I have found out there is a different reason for not inking a partner's name on your body-tattoo artists according to the New York Post say it brings a curse that ends the relationship.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

5 legal dive bars in Roanoke Virginia

In the olden days, the term dive bar referred to a location where people could quickly dive in and out of for alcoholic beverages or more. These establishments usually did not have a liquor license and were considered holes in the wall in seedy neighborhoods and places of ill repute. Sometimes they were located in backrooms or basements of homes and were often looked down upon by the "respectable" people in the community but times have changed.

Read full story

Oprah shuts down Gayle King a second time regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Gayle can't get Oprah to talk about Harry and Meghan. For the second time in six months, Oprah Winfrey has shut down her good friend Gayle King regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Last September King asked the talk show legend if she thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would reconcile with the Royal family and Winfrey replied that all families have issues and she was not going to get into anyone's family business. She then told her BFF the interview was over. Newsweek is now reporting that King yet again attempted to get her BFF's-opinion-this time regarding the coronation of King Charles.

Read full story
89 comments
Roanoke, VA

How Roanoke began as Big Lick and became the capital and hiking capital of the Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge is a name given out frequently in this area. Whenever I hear people referring to this area as "the Blue Ridge" this it thatI cringe because I grew up in the actual town of Blue Ridge in Botetourt County and wish the name was exclusive to this location. This is not the case as there are many places in the area where the term "of the Blue Ridge" follows. The hiking season is upon us and according to The Roanoker, our fair city is known as the Hiking Capital of the Blue Ridge because Roanoke is the largest Metropolitan area of the Appalachian Trail and crosses the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, and Roanoke. The city also borders popular hiking spots McAfee Knob, Dragon’s Tooth, and Tinker Cliffs which are known as “Virginia’s Triple Crown.”

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

The countdown to the 2023 Blue Ridge Marathon has begun

The annual Blue Ridge Marathon will be held on April 22 and the countdown has begun. This world-class event is one of America's toughest and offers a challenging weekend with more elevation challenges than any other American road race. Foot Levelers is the title sponsor and emphasizes that they take care of the participants at every level. In honor of this event, Downtown Roanoke will sponsor music for 4 days from April 20-23, 2023 and participating acts will play at 11 venues throughout the weekend.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

St. Patrick's Day is always big in Roanoke but has shifted from its religious origins

St. Patrick's Day in Roanoke is a much-celebrated date and this year there was the annual parade and shamrock party on March 11. Local bars and restaurants also served traditional green beer. Businesses and local libraries have been decorated with green all month and people are saying "It's a great day for the Irish." WSLS 10 even featured a story about a delicious St. Paddy's Day meal Leprechaun Scramble and Irish Cream Cheesecake. Leprechauns, shamrocks, and being pinched if you don't wear green are all a part of the local festivities but initially, March 17 was a religious date in Ireland.

Read full story

The heartbreaking story of why Festus from Gunsmoke named his mules Old Ruth

Thanks to March Madness I know more about Old Ruth. March Madness preempted the CBS soaps on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and 17 so I found myself watching episodes of Gunsmoke on METV. I was humored by the character Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis) and the way he talked to his mule Old Ruth and wondered why the animal was given this name and if there was a back story.

Read full story
14 comments

March 16 is Austin 3:16 day

March 16 is celebrated by many pro-wrestling fans as Austin 3:16 Day. Pro-wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin came up with his signature slogan "Austin 3:16" in 1996 after he won the final match of the King of the Ring Tournament against Jake the Snake Roberts who carried a Bible and referenced John 3:16. This was not only a gimmick for the audience but Jake the Snake is a Christian in real-time and often preaches around the nation.

Read full story

Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet remain at the center of Royal family drama

Archie and Lilibet's titles cause alarm for some British citizens. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are currently at the center of royal drama for several reasons and thankfully they are too young to grasp the magnitude of what is taking place around them. When news broke that Archie and Lilibet would claim their official titles as Prince and Princess more than half of Britons polled were against their using what has always been theirs from birth.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy