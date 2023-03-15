Soap vets Forbes March and Bree Williamson are trending

Jessica and Nash Photo by Twitter screenshot

Two One Life to Live alum are in the news

There are so many talented former soap stars that it's difficult to keep up with them all but two fan favorites who are sure to bring up warm memories are currently trending Soaps in Depth has reported that actor Forbes March had a recent brush with the law which you can read about by clicking on the SID link. The spoiler also reminded daytime viewers that he co-starred with Bree Williamson on One Life to Live.

The actors have something in common besides being residents of the fictional Lianview PA. as they both hail from Canada. Williamson was last seen in the daytime drama General Hospital from 2016-2017 as Claudette Beaulieu the woman who raised Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain) from birth. Her story was never really concluded and some fans were hoping she might return.

March and Williamson in later years

On One Life to Live Williamson was part of a soap royalty family as she played Jessica Buchannan and Marsh was her love interest, Nash Brennan. The duo had great chemistry and was considered by some to be a super couple.

In 2017 Williamson was also in the television movies Mommy's Little Boy, The Wrong Nanny and the Canadian TV series Private Eyes. Her last credited roles were Intensive Care and Deadly Patient in 2018 and Mommy Is A Murderer in 2020. March was on As the World Turns for 19 episodes in 2009 and IDMb shows his last credits were Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Takes Manhattan in 2010 and The short The Renovation in 2016.