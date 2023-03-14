Roanoke, VA

It's important to encourage young people to read by example

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRAr6_0lIuwO4o00
Be an example of an avid reader

Be an example of an avid reader

There are many ways to encourage children and teens to read and the one that has benefited my life the most was seeing reading materials where I could get my hands on them. The old saying that it takes a village is true because I found something to read practically everywhere I went. My mother and grandmother gave me Bible storybooks, more than 20 Little Golden Books, and books with fairytales and mythology.

I am thankful that my children and grandchildren all enjoy reading because it is so beneficial. It increases focus, improves memory and mental health, and may help you live longer. Reading improves communication skills, increases your capacity for empathy, and increases knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbceo_0lIuwO4o00
Make books available

Make books available

My Sunday school teacher Mrs. Cynthia Hobson encouraged the class to read our Sunday school lessons during the week and we also got to read stories from our Bible storybooks on Sundays. My great-grandmother subscribed to the Roanoke Times newspaper which came in the morning mail and the Roanoke World News which would be in a local store every evening. I began by reading the comic strips and the advice columns of Ann Landers and Dear Abby.

Older adult cousins who lived nearby had bookshelves built into their living room walls and I would read while my great-grandmother was visiting. My grandmother's sister had encyclopedias and a series of 10 Bible storybooks and I devoured them while at her house. As a teen, I found paperback novels in my mother's closet and I practically lived in school libraries from elementary through high school. When I began working in the summer I would purchase paperback books and comics from the Blue Ridge Minute Market and enjoy free discontinued books from the Roanoke City Libraries to this day.

If children see you reading, and you have books in your home appropriate for their ages they will be more inclined to read and stay offline. While it's true you can read on the World Wide Web, PM Narendra Modi says the Internet will never replace reading a book and I wholeheartedly agree.

