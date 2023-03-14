Tems is not apologizing for blocking the view of those behind her during the Oscars

Tems at the Oscats Photo by Instagram screenshot

Tems does it her way at the Oscars

There are always multiple stories that come from Oscar night and one that is trending is in regard to Tems. The singer is receiving backlash because the dress she wore to the Academy Awards had a huge high veil that blocked the view of those seated behind her. According to Yahoo the singer, however, is not apologizing for infringing on the rights of others who had a right to enjoy the Oscars.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter — whose "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" track "Lift Me Up," performed by Rihanna, was nominated for best original song — wore a white gown that wrapped around the back of her head, restricting the view of those behind and around her.

Tems has her own terms

The singer-songwriter was born Temilade Openiyi on June 11, 1995, in Nigeria and rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid's 2020 single "Essence", which rose to number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber. The song earned her a Grammy nomination and she was featured on the song "Fountains" by Drake in the same year.

When she was young her mother only allowed her to listen to Christian music but The Jasmine Brand

reveals that Tems has stated publically that she is not the poster child for Christianity.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

The Insider reports that Tems has received a lot of backlash on social media for blocking the view of those behind her.Twitter comments included "Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud". and I guess the people behind the white veil don't get to see the show,"At this point, the singer-songwriter has only responded with one word on social media "Oops."