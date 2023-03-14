Being called "Auntie" is a term of endearment that is offensive to some Black female celebrities

Maxine Waters embraced being called Auntie Photo by Roland Martin Youtube screenshot

"Auntie" is embraced by some and rejected by others

Michael B Jordan referred to Angela Bassett as "Auntie" and now The Root is reporting the term is being considered offensive by some African American female celebrities like "Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Mary J. Blige". These women say they do not want to be called this term of endearment by anyone who is not their real niece or nephew. Duvrenay said to her it sounded like being called Aunt Jemimiah but if black people are calling another African American auntie it is not racist. Basset was called Auntie because it was a reference to a line in Black Panther but its taking on a life of it's own.

If you do a Google search you will find hundreds of Black women hawking their wares on Youtube by embracing the term and calling themselves "Auntie" and I personally like this. Every now and then a younger black male or female will call me Auntie or mommy and it does not bother me any more than when fast food employees call me honey, sugar, or baby. I admit I would at first say under my breath " I didn't give birth to you" or "You're not related to me" until I realized this was part of the culture. There are other Black women who feel differently about these terms. I have also been referred to as "Mommy" by several Arabic men who run local stores and recognize me as a frequent customer.

Maxine Waters welcomed the nickname "Auntie Maxine" and embraced it while The Root says Gayle King points out that no one referred to Beyonce as "Auntie." The truth is the term does come to women of a certain age so perhaps the protesters don't-desire reminders of how old they really are. I will soon be 65-King is 68- Oprah is 69 and Waters 84. Beyonce is 41 and not in the same category but Angela Johnson who wrote the article says she is 40 and loves being called Auntie so I guess like beauty it's all in the eyes of the beholder.