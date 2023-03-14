The Young and the Restless recap: Summer is right-Sally is using Nick to get over Adam

Photo by Y&R Worldwide video screenshot

Sally is proving Summer right

Last week on The Young and the Restless Summer Newman ( Allison Lanier) planted seeds of doubt that seem to be taking root in the mind of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Summer told Sally that she and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) belong together and it's obvious after Tuesday's episode that Ms. Spectra thinks so too. She was thinking about what Summer said and began fantasizing about Adam but when Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) came to the door she grabbed him and took him to bed.

Sally lied to Nick that Summer saying she belonged to Adamdid not get to her but clearly it did or she would not have been daydreaming about him. Many fans of The Young and the Restless continue to express disgust that Sally and Nick are sleeping together when she is pregnant with his brother's baby yet the writers continue to show this couple in bed together. Summer has accused Sally of using Nick to try to get over Adam and her actions on Tuesday indicate it's true. Spending time in bed with Nick does not erase Adam from Sally's mind or heart and certainly does not change the fact that she is carrying his baby.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that Nick will continue paying things to hurt his brother where Sally is concerned which suggests that he is not that confident in the relationship. If they were as slid as he told Summer they were there would be no need to reinforce his place in Sally'sd life to Adam. Chloe Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has been insisting to her BFF that Nick is the better Newman brother and now Sally thinks sleeping with him will cause her to love him and erase Adam from her psyche. Only time will tell if Ms. Spectra followers her heart or continues to deny the truth and push in the opposite direction.