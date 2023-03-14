Is racism the reason more than half of Britons are against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal titles?

The line of succession Photo by British royal family youtube screenshot

Why is there such a fuss about two children?

British law (1917) says that the grandchildren of a ruling monarch will automatically be referred to as a prince or princesses and has never been challenged until now. Yahoo News is reporting that a recent poll from YouGov indicates that 51% of Britons are against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet using the titles they inherited at birth-but why? Calling these children by their titles does not in any way impact British citizens so is racism the root of the issue?

Prince Harry fell in love with and married Meghan Markle a woman of color and this has caused her to receive more negativity than anyone currently in the Royal family. Camilla Parker Bowles was hated because she was seen as the woman who broke up the marriage of then Prince Charles to Princess Diana but her race never came into play. The Duke of Sussex has gone on record in his book Spare as well as in televised interviews to say that racism added an extra layer of vitriol against his wife that other royals did not experience.

The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch", a spokesperson said. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Could racism be at the root of it all?

Royal critics are said to be furious that Prince Harry's children have the titles because they are in America and are not the prince or princesses of anything. No one, however, has said Harry should no longer be considered a prince because he is in America so again the question of "why?'. King Charles III has been issuing titles left and right recently and not one word of criticism has been heard.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh-Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles will become Queen Camilla after the coronation and all of these changes were bestowed by the king and don't automatic.

Archie and Lilibet's titles come naturally because they were born the children of a prince and grandchildren of a king. Why then is there so much opposition against innocent children accepting their birthright? Page Six has quoted Meghan as saying her children have been called the N-word so could it be that Meghan's children who technically are 3 quarters White are being targeted simply because she is their mother and they are one-quarter Black?