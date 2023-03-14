Will RJ return to The Bold and the Beautiful as twisted as Thomas?

Joshua Hoffman Photo by IMDb video screenshot

Could RJ be as twisted as Thomas?

Soaps in Depth is reporting a cast change on The Bold and the Beautiful that is sure to delight fans. Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will soon have their son RJ Forrester home from boarding school where he has been for the past four years. Ridge Jr. was last portrayed by Anthony Turpei and has not been seen since February 2018. The role of RJ has now been recast with Joshua Hoffman who will first appear on April 23.

RJ was a typical teen and seemed to be falling in love with Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) younger sister Coco Spectra (Courtney Grossbeck) who left the CBS soap at the same time as Trupei. Soap Central says Brad Bell promised that the next generation of Forreesters and Logans would soon be available on screen and now at least one of them is scheduled to appear. RJ is supposed to become of the family fashion industry dynasty but could he prove to be as dysfunctional as his half-brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson)?

RJ could return to LA and prove himself a worthy fashion designer and take his rightful place alongside his big brother. There is also the possibility that the young man might stir up trouble and decide he wants his parents to reunite. Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) made a pact to keep Ridge out o their lives but once "Bridge" is co-parenting their son again anything is possible. Joshua Hoffman's IMDb page says he is known for Code Black, Shameless, and Criminal Minds