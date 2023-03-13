Will the return of Tracy and Holly be disastrous for Victor on General Hospital?

Victor has trouble ahead Photo by The House of Cassadine Youtube screenshot

Will Tracy and Holly play a role in Victor getting his just desserts?

The walls seem to be closing in on Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) as on Monday it was revealed that he has a pathogen in his bloodstream and he has been referred to infectious disease doctor Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). General Hospital fans know that Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) got Selina Wu (Lydia Look) to put something in Victor's drink and now it seems to be taking effect.

Soaps in Dept has revealed that Samms will reprise her role as Holly and return to Port Charles on April 14. Will she come bearing an antidote for Victor and what will it cost him to get his hands on it? Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman) mentioned her brother Luke Spencer ( Anthony Geary) on Monday and some General Hospital fans are going this means that he is alive and being held captive somewhere. Geary recently addressed the death of Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson) but did not mention a return to the ABC soap.

SOD is also reporting per Soap Opera Digest that Jane Elliot will be back as Tracy Quartermaine on Monday, April 17 and she will probably play a role in Victor's takedown as well. General Hospital fans love Shaughnessy as the Cassadine bad guy but understand that his reign of terror cannot go on forever. Samms was last on GH for a short stint due to the effects of long Covid so its not clear howling she will stick around this time. Elliot, however, will be hanging around this time which should delight her fans.