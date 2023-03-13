Could Nina and Curtis cross over the friendship zone on General Hospital?

Could Curtis and Nina become more than friends? Photo by GH ABC screenshot

Are Nina and Sonny done?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watro) are the least-liked couple on General Hospital and their haters have been waiting for this relationship to end. The dup have been at a stalemate for months as their lives have been disrupted by the anger of their children Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen). Nina is furious that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) kept secret that Willow was her daughter for close to a year and now she has found a kindred spirit in her good friend Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

Will Curtis and Nina cross the line?

Curtis just found out that Portia Robinson Ashford (Brooke Kerr) has allowed close to 20 years to go by without letting him know Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) could be his daughter. Curtis and Nina could bond over their shared misfortune and possibly cross the line from friends and begin a romantic relationship. General Hospital Blog says that Nina will soon find herself alarmed Previewsat what comes along with Sonny's mob life and she may decide she cannot handle it.

Photo by ABC screenshot

Friends with benefits or true love?

General Hospital previews show Sonny and Dex Heller being shot at and suggest a mob war may begin. Nina may be forced to realize that she is no longer seeing signs of Mike the man she fell in love with and become frightened at who Sonny really is. Soap Dirt says the mob war may become so intense that Brick (Stephen A Smith) may be called in.

Curtis is angry with his ex-wife Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) because she did not tell him about Trinia when she found out and the same is true of Stella Henry (Vernee Watson). Nina and Curtis may lean on their friendship a bit too much and things could get out of hand so stay tuned. The duo might find they had some deep feelings all along that were buried beneath the friendship zone.