CBS soaps are preempted for March Madness on Thursday and Friday the 16th and 17th

CBS soaps will be preempted Thursday and Friday. Photo by Trend Street video screenshot

March Madness is here

It's that time of year again for CBS soaps to be preempted because of March Madness. Fans of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will not see episodes on Thursday the 16th or Friday the 17th. Soaps in Depth says this is an NCAA Basketball scheduled annual interruption that viewers should be accustomed to and not the same as breaking news or the president giving a briefing. Even so, Y&R and B&B fans do not like to miss any of the action.

Fans hoping to catch episodes on the Paramount streaming service will be disappointed because, after Wednesday's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, there will be no more action until Monday, March 20. In the meantime, Spoiles suggests that current situations will continue on both soaps.

CBS soaps will continue the drama and intrigue

Soaps.com reveals that on The Young and the Restless, the drama between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will remain and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will keep trying to control the narrative for his family members. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) will be reeling from the news that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Sussan walters) plan to marry so soon.

Soap Dirt suggests some new crisis is coming on The Bold and the Beautiful for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) which will lead to her son with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) returning from boarding school in April. RJ Forrester will now be portrayed by Joshua Hoffman and he could change the dynamic between his parents and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Be sure to stay tuned for updates from both CBS soaps.