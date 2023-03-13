Halle Bailey and her Oscar gown should help us to remember-remember the days of high fashion on the Red Carpet

Hailey Bailey stuns at the Oscars Photo by E Onine Youtube screenshot

Halle Bailey's gown is a breathtaking blast from the past

The 2023 Academy Awards was a totally different vibe from the Grammys and the Super Bowl. There were no devil horns and the attendees were not overwhelmingly dressed in red-black and white. The lights did on several occasions pan the entire audience with these hues but overall Oscar night expressed glamour and style and a varied array of colors. One of the most stunning looks o the evening came from Haile Bailey who will portray Airel in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The actress received a lot of backlash over the role because she was African American and Hans Christian Anderson who wrote the original book was Danish and his Ariel was white and has been portrayed so since 1827. Bailey said the backlash was not unexpected and thankfully she has not allowed it to deter her. Her sea green gown was like a breathtaking blast from the past of the glory days of the Oscars when Tensil Town came out in it's finest being dressed by the best designers.

Bailey may set a new standard in dress

The 22-year-old was wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabanna gown and when interviewed on the red carpet gave some insight. She told Laverne Cox that she wanted to give the world a Disney Princess look and indeed she did. Perhaps Bailey will start a new trend of glamorous gowns in fantastical colors being worn and stored carpet events once more.

Even if she does not-for one night at least she caused us to do what Mufasa impressed upon Simba in the Disney classic The Lion King-"Remember Remember" those golden glory days of high fashion. Halle Bailey also proved something else which is that style and glamour are still around and that she is indeed a true Disney princess.