Royal watchers are concerned about Prince Edward's weight loss

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Photo by Instagram screenshot

Prince Edward's weight loss concerns his followers

Prince Edward has just become the new Duke of Edinburgh a position that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are said to have desired him to have. Some Royal watchers however seem to be more concerned about his apparent weight loss than his new title. I recall when my husband was diagnosed with type II diabetes in 2012 and he lost 20 pounds. At his brother's funeral, a few months later I could see people staring at him as if they thought he was terminally ill and would be the next to die.

About a month after my brother-in-law's funeral my daughter was waiting for her car to be repaired and overhears two men discussing her deceased uncle and how bad they thought his brother looked. She says she spoke up and told them they were talking about her dad and the men looked shocked. My husband lived for 11 more years and this is why I have compassion for Duchess Sophie Wessex as she stands by her husband's side with people questioning why he lost so much weight. Express suggests the Duke of Edinburgh is on a special diet and perhaps this is true and there is nothing more.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will face the future together

The members of the Royal family are used to being in the spotlight and their weight is not a subject that is off-limits. Sarah Fergusson the Duchess of York was nicknamed the "Duchess of Pork" when she was married to Prince Andrew which was cruel. Express reports that she recently mentioned that she had undergone 20 years of therapy and being taunted about her size is probably part of it.

In the cover photo, Sophie and Edward are smiling as they are looking up and whatever is going on they are forging through it together. Most Royal watchers are probably truly concerned as the Duke's loss of weight is a natural response but there may be some who are looking or the worst-case scenario. People will speculate about what is taking place with Prince Edward but there has been no official statement from him or his wife or Buckingham Palace about his health.