The mystery owner of the former GE building in Salem has finally been revealed

The old GE plant has a new owner Photo by WDBJ 7 screenshot

The GE mystery has been solved

Three weeks ago there was a mystery surrounding the new owner of the former General Electric building on Roanoek Rd. in Salem. Construction had begun taking place but no name had been given regarding what company would reside at the facility now there is news. WFIR radio is reporting information from a press release.

Roanoke Regional Partnership: SALEM, VA – Representing $32 million in investment, STS Group AG, a leading global supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial and personal vehicles, will establish its North American headquarters in the City of Salem in the former General Electric building, adding 119 jobs to the region.

Old GE building has a new owner Photo by WDBJ 7 Screenshot

GE plant has a new owner

The facility will be operated as a subsidiary, for STS Group A G North America, a global partner for the automotive industry that is working with the current owner of the former GE building-The Phoenix Group, A 32,000-square-foot new addition on the north end of the building will be added to about 200,000 feet of existing space. A $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund has been provided to assist with the project.

Salem’s Economic Development Authority approved a performance agreement for a 16 million dollar loan in addition to the grant according to WDBJ 7. The new owners will supply commercial truck assembly by Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County along with other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern markets in the United States.

“Salem is a perfect base for STS Group to start its footprint in the USA, following existing customers locally and extending the customer portfolio,” stated Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group. “On top of a perfect existing location in a suitable industrial cluster, we were delighted to find a very attentive and helpful support with the City of Salem, with Roanoke Regional Partnership, and with Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”

The new company is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Salem.