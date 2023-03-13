PB & J Theatre Company offers theater programming for aspiring local young actors

P B & J Theatre Company students Photo by Cheryl E Preston

The P B & J Theatre Company showcases local talent

If you have a young child or teenager in the Roanoke Valley who is expressing interest in the performing arts you don't have to look any further than Grandin Village. You might want to consider checking out the P B & J Theater Company which is located inside the Roanoke Ballet Theatre at 1318 Grandin Road SW Roanoke.

The P B & J Theatre Company offers theatre programming/acting classes for local youth from ages 4-18 and is preparing now for Summer Camp which is $180 for all age groups. Campers will be divided into groups with grades K-2 attending on June 12-16, from 8:30-noon, grades 3-5 from June 19-23, 1:00-5:00 PM, grades 6-8 June 12-16, 1:30-5:30 PM, and grades 8-12 from July24-28 from 5:00-9:00 PM.

P B & J Theatre students Photo by Cheryl E Preston

Talented youth were on display

On Sunday evening March 12, the P B & J Theatre Company showcased the talents of their current students with 10 music videos that were created and edited by those same gifted children and teens. In addition to the professional editing and filming the acting and dancing were second to none. The event was presented like a movie cups of kettle corn were provided for attendees.

our neighborhood theatre that provides quality theatre programming for 4-18-year-olds and small-scale productions for families in the Grandin Village. Located inside The Roanoke Ballet Theatre, we are a one-stop shop for performing arts training. PB & J Theatre is a place where all are welcome to unleash their curiosity and imagination.

A bonus is that several aspiring young thespians are also dancers with the Roanoke Ballet Theatre and or Southwest Virginia Ballet Theatre. There is no shortage of opportunities for young people in this area who are interested in acting and the performing arts.