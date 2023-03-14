My personal experience with Instacart Grubhub and DoorDash

Insgtacart Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Instacart can be a blessing

Instacart can be a great service if you need groceries delivered but keep in mind that you are dealing with humans. Although the delivery personnel is vetted they can still make mistakes as happened with an Ohio woman who found her bill was over $100 higher than it should be. Instacart also has hidden fees because when you check the prices of items you will find that they are $1.00 or higher than if you purchased them in the store. A vegan pot pie that I enjoy from Kroger is $8.00 in the store but close to 10 when I order through Instacart.

There is free delivery on orders over $35 but if you get bottled water or heavy items you may be charged $3.00 more because these items are bulky. The main issue I have had is when no one is available to shop and pick up my order. One day I waited 2 hours before I was notified that shopping had begun. Today after 2 hours I canceled my order and drove to the store myself. I was able to add 4 additional items at the same price I would have paid for the delivery.

If you have Klarna you can pay for your order in 4 payments instead of all at once but again it costs a few dollars more. You will either be asked to pay one-fourth or one-half initially and the balance will be split into three additional payments. There have also been a few times I have been charged for items that were not in the bag and Instacart always issue a quick refund.

DoorDash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Door Dash and GrubHub

Door Dash and Grubhub deliver food from restaurants and this can be a blessing when you are unable to get out and shop for yourself. My experiences with these services have always been good until this past Friday. Again I say these companies employ humans who have their own lives to deal with so you must separate human choice from the service. I ordered breakfast from Mcdonalds' for my grandchildren and myself and when I retrieved the bag from the front porch my coffee was inside without a lid.

Coffee had spilled all over the food which was inedible and the bag was soaking wet. At first, I could not believe anyone would leave such a mess because surely they knew they would be reported. I assume this individual was simply tired and maybe ready to quit and did not care. In the past, if an item was missing, the order took too long or the bag was a little wet I overlooked it because it was minor.

Grubhub Photo by Youtube screens shot Grubhub

Problems do arise

This time the entire meal was ruined so I had no choice but to report it and get my money back. If you pay a small monthly fee for Dash Pass and Grub Hub reward you will have no delivery fee and Grub Hub gives the money back each month. You can redeem it by using the service and pricing up an order instead of having it delivered.

Keep in mind that the people bringing your groceries or food are not salaried employees with benefits and reviews indicating that they do not receive adequate compensation. I go outside when I can to make sure the delivery comes to the right house-have my porch light is on in the evenings and I always tip. The mishaps have not outweighed the positive experiences so I do recommend Instacart, Door Dash, and Grub Hub just keep in mind the fees and human error.