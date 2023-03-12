General Hospital alum Ingo Rademacher may not have grounds for his lawsuit against ABC/Disney

Photo by Ingo Rademacher Facebook screenshot

Ingo Rademacher may not win his lawsuit

Ingo Rademacher filed a lawsuit against ABC after he was fired from General Hospital in 2021 and said like-minded cast members remained silent and did not support him in public. The actor who portrayed Jasper Jacks had refused the COVID mandate on religious grounds but was denied. A representative of the corporate giant indicated early on that the actor had not given a specific religion with rules he was following but only said the Creator made our bodies to heal themselves.

Many GH fans were certain the soap vet would not win his fight against Disney/ABC and now it looks like that is the case. Soap Spoiler is reporting that Rademacher moved his family from California to Florida to find work after being fired but there is no indication he has done so. In addition, an ABC lawyer says his lawsuit might be thrown out.

To make matters worse, Ingo still has to deal with his lawsuit against the ABC network. A lawyer for ABC said last month that Ingo doesn’t have a valid case because the network had the right to cancel the actor’s contract in six-month increments as long as they gave six weeks’ notice and its actors had to comply with ABC’s policies.

Rademacher's Facebook page is filled with posts and images that suggest he is doing well in Hawaii and his intro says the following: ACTOR Waterman/SUP racer Co-founder MAHIKU Activewear Hawaii

LA county Lifeguard. The MAHIKU website indicates that it sells premium activewear for men, women, and children with prices shown as $68.00 to $125.00 per item. The actor has not given any recent updates on the lawsuit.