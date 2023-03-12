General Hospital alum Ingo Rademacher may not have grounds for his lawsuit against ABC/Disney

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yZiV_0lGKOWAI00
Photo byIngo Rademacher Facebook screenshot

Ingo Rademacher may not win his lawsuit

Ingo Rademacher filed a lawsuit against ABC after he was fired from General Hospital in 2021 and said like-minded cast members remained silent and did not support him in public. The actor who portrayed Jasper Jacks had refused the COVID mandate on religious grounds but was denied. A representative of the corporate giant indicated early on that the actor had not given a specific religion with rules he was following but only said the Creator made our bodies to heal themselves.

Many GH fans were certain the soap vet would not win his fight against Disney/ABC and now it looks like that is the case. Soap Spoiler is reporting that Rademacher moved his family from California to Florida to find work after being fired but there is no indication he has done so. In addition, an ABC lawyer says his lawsuit might be thrown out.

To make matters worse, Ingo still has to deal with his lawsuit against the ABC network. A lawyer for ABC said last month that Ingo doesn’t have a valid case because the network had the right to cancel the actor’s contract in six-month increments as long as they gave six weeks’ notice and its actors had to comply with ABC’s policies.

Rademacher's Facebook page is filled with posts and images that suggest he is doing well in Hawaii and his intro says the following: ACTOR Waterman/SUP racer Co-founder MAHIKU Activewear Hawaii
LA county Lifeguard. The MAHIKU website indicates that it sells premium activewear for men, women, and children with prices shown as $68.00 to $125.00 per item. The actor has not given any recent updates on the lawsuit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ingo Rademacher# Jasper Jacks# General Hospital# ABC# Disney

Comments / 20

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
53K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Studies suggest that avid reading may prevent Alzheimer's and increase your lifespan

If you need a reason to pick up a book please consider the results from The National Health and Retirement Study that concluded that people who read live longer than those who don't. The study was conducted at Yale University and published in the journal of Social Science and Medicine and revealed some amazing results.

Read full story

Duchess Sarah Ferguson enjoys herself on the Sherrie Shepherd Show

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson was a guest on The Sherry Shepherd Show on Monday, March 13 and she really let her hair down and enjoyed herself. Kudos to Shepherd for not asking any invasive questions and allowing Ferguson to be her authentic self. The conversation was geared toward Cyberbullying and the Duchess admitted that she and Princess Diana received a lot of hate but at that time it was all in print.

Read full story

Geoffrey Owens is thriving after Trader Joes

If you wondered what ever happened to The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens he is doing just fine.a He was trending in 2018 when a woman snapped an image of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey. The actor had been unable to find work in his chosen profession and initially, some people made fun of him because of his situation but that did not last long. Tyler Perry heard of his plight and hired him for season 7 of The Haves and Have Nots. Singer Nikki Manaj gave him $25,000 and additional job offers came in along with financial support from other actors. Since that time Owens has remained working steadily.

Read full story
11 comments

Soap vets Forbes March and Bree Williamson are trending

There are so many talented former soap stars that it's difficult to keep up with them all but two fan favorites who are sure to bring up warm memories are currently trending Soaps in Depth has reported that actor Forbes March had a recent brush with the law which you can read about by clicking on the SID link. The spoiler also reminded daytime viewers that he co-starred with Bree Williamson on One Life to Live.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

It's important to encourage young people to read by example

There are many ways to encourage children and teens to read and the one that has benefited my life the most was seeing reading materials where I could get my hands on them. The old saying that it takes a village is true because I found something to read practically everywhere I went. My mother and grandmother gave me Bible storybooks, more than 20 Little Golden Books, and books with fairytales and mythology.

Read full story

Tems is not apologizing for blocking the view of those behind her during the Oscars

There are always multiple stories that come from Oscar night and one that is trending is in regard to Tems. The singer is receiving backlash because the dress she wore to the Academy Awards had a huge high veil that blocked the view of those seated behind her. According to Yahoo the singer, however, is not apologizing for infringing on the rights of others who had a right to enjoy the Oscars.

Read full story
82 comments

Being called "Auntie" is a term of endearment that is offensive to some Black female celebrities

"Auntie" is embraced by some and rejected by others. Michael B Jordan referred to Angela Bassett as "Auntie" and now The Root is reporting the term is being considered offensive by some African American female celebrities like "Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Mary J. Blige". These women say they do not want to be called this term of endearment by anyone who is not their real niece or nephew. Duvrenay said to her it sounded like being called Aunt Jemimiah but if black people are calling another African American auntie it is not racist. Basset was called Auntie because it was a reference to a line in Black Panther but its taking on a life of it's own.

Read full story
308 comments

The Young and the Restless recap: Summer is right-Sally is using Nick to get over Adam

Last week on The Young and the Restless Summer Newman ( Allison Lanier) planted seeds of doubt that seem to be taking root in the mind of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Summer told Sally that she and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) belong together and it's obvious after Tuesday's episode that Ms. Spectra thinks so too. She was thinking about what Summer said and began fantasizing about Adam but when Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) came to the door she grabbed him and took him to bed.

Read full story
7 comments

Is racism the reason more than half of Britons are against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal titles?

British law (1917) says that the grandchildren of a ruling monarch will automatically be referred to as a prince or princesses and has never been challenged until now. Yahoo News is reporting that a recent poll from YouGov indicates that 51% of Britons are against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet using the titles they inherited at birth-but why? Calling these children by their titles does not in any way impact British citizens so is racism the root of the issue?

Read full story
70 comments

Will RJ return to The Bold and the Beautiful as twisted as Thomas?

Soaps in Depth is reporting a cast change on The Bold and the Beautiful that is sure to delight fans. Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will soon have their son RJ Forrester home from boarding school where he has been for the past four years. Ridge Jr. was last portrayed by Anthony Turpei and has not been seen since February 2018. The role of RJ has now been recast with Joshua Hoffman who will first appear on April 23.

Read full story
1 comments

Will the return of Tracy and Holly be disastrous for Victor on General Hospital?

Will Tracy and Holly play a role in Victor getting his just desserts?. The walls seem to be closing in on Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) as on Monday it was revealed that he has a pathogen in his bloodstream and he has been referred to infectious disease doctor Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). General Hospital fans know that Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) got Selina Wu (Lydia Look) to put something in Victor's drink and now it seems to be taking effect.

Read full story
1 comments

Chris Rock's parents were not the only ones who advised Black children not to not fight in front of White people

At the end of Chris Rock's Netflix show he made a statement that many may not understand. He said the reason he did not retaliate after being hit by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars was that his parents told him not to fight in from of White people. These words are in the same category as black fathers giving their sons "the talk" and telling them how to behave if pulled over by the police to keep from being shot. Many African Americans of a certain generation heard these conversations and it's part of a discussion that White families do not have a reason to engage in.

Read full story
322 comments

Could Nina and Curtis cross over the friendship zone on General Hospital?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watro) are the least-liked couple on General Hospital and their haters have been waiting for this relationship to end. The dup have been at a stalemate for months as their lives have been disrupted by the anger of their children Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen). Nina is furious that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) kept secret that Willow was her daughter for close to a year and now she has found a kindred spirit in her good friend Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

Read full story
8 comments

CBS soaps are preempted for March Madness on Thursday and Friday the 16th and 17th

It's that time of year again for CBS soaps to be preempted because of March Madness. Fans of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will not see episodes on Thursday the 16th or Friday the 17th. Soaps in Depth says this is an NCAA Basketball scheduled annual interruption that viewers should be accustomed to and not the same as breaking news or the president giving a briefing. Even so, Y&R and B&B fans do not like to miss any of the action.

Read full story
1 comments

Halle Bailey and her Oscar gown should help us to remember-remember the days of high fashion on the Red Carpet

Halle Bailey's gown is a breathtaking blast from the past. The 2023 Academy Awards was a totally different vibe from the Grammys and the Super Bowl. There were no devil horns and the attendees were not overwhelmingly dressed in red-black and white. The lights did on several occasions pan the entire audience with these hues but overall Oscar night expressed glamour and style and a varied array of colors. One of the most stunning looks o the evening came from Haile Bailey who will portray Airel in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Read full story
21 comments

Royal watchers are concerned about Prince Edward's weight loss

Prince Edward's weight loss concerns his followers. Prince Edward has just become the new Duke of Edinburgh a position that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are said to have desired him to have. Some Royal watchers however seem to be more concerned about his apparent weight loss than his new title. I recall when my husband was diagnosed with type II diabetes in 2012 and he lost 20 pounds. At his brother's funeral, a few months later I could see people staring at him as if they thought he was terminally ill and would be the next to die.

Read full story
10 comments
Salem, VA

The mystery owner of the former GE building in Salem has finally been revealed

Three weeks ago there was a mystery surrounding the new owner of the former General Electric building on Roanoek Rd. in Salem. Construction had begun taking place but no name had been given regarding what company would reside at the facility now there is news. WFIR radio is reporting information from a press release.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

PB & J Theatre Company offers theater programming for aspiring local young actors

The P B & J Theatre Company showcases local talent. If you have a young child or teenager in the Roanoke Valley who is expressing interest in the performing arts you don't have to look any further than Grandin Village. You might want to consider checking out the P B & J Theater Company which is located inside the Roanoke Ballet Theatre at 1318 Grandin Road SW Roanoke.

Read full story

My personal experience with Instacart Grubhub and DoorDash

Instacart can be a great service if you need groceries delivered but keep in mind that you are dealing with humans. Although the delivery personnel is vetted they can still make mistakes as happened with an Ohio woman who found her bill was over $100 higher than it should be. Instacart also has hidden fees because when you check the prices of items you will find that they are $1.00 or higher than if you purchased them in the store. A vegan pot pie that I enjoy from Kroger is $8.00 in the store but close to 10 when I order through Instacart.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy