Some widows no longer desire male companionship

Love remains in the heart after death Photo by Igor Rodrigues on Unsplash

There are different reasons widows do not remarry

When a discussion of widows who never remarry comes up many times it infers that women may not marry again but they are dating and having romantic relationships with men but do not desire to become wives again. In the episode of Good Times titled Grandpa's Visit a second reason, why some widows remain single was bought up which is a loss of finances.

James Evan's ( John Amos) father has a girlfriend but they are not allowed to share a bedroom in the Evans household because they are not legally husband and wife. The couple tells the family that if they wed one of them will lose their monthly social security check which will hurt them financially. I found this to be true when my husband of 40 years and the love of my life for 45 passed away in 2021 and was told I wouldn't get his pension because I was getting my own because Social Security does not allow one person to have two government incomes.

Some widows never intended to love again

When my spouse was living, however, I told him if he passed away first I would not date or marry again which brings up a third reason some widows embrace widowhood. I told him he was my life partner and I could never love or be intimate with another. My reason is the same as that of a number of other widows I have spoken with and is similar to what actress Betty White said regarding why she remained a widow for 40 years after Allen Ludden died.

While it is true that some widows begin dating and or marry immediately after a spouse dies and others find love again over time this is not the case for everyone. White said that she had the best with Ludden and no one else could take his place. Every widow's journey is different and some of us appreciate the lives we had with our spouses and had always intended to be one-man women and we should be respected for that choice. It becomes irritating when people continually ask if we have moved on as if this is the path for every woman whose husband dies.

Be true to yourself

If a woman desires male companionship with or without marriage after her husband passes this is a personal decision. Those who decide they had a good marriage and their spouse cannot be replaced should be allowed to live their life as well. My personal advice to grieving widows is to be true to their own values and don't let society-family or others dictate what they believe you should do.

A response to a letter to Dear Abby some it up best. Dear Sleepless: Some widows — and widowers — become celibate after the death of their spouse. A phrase I have heard used is, “I’ve had the best, and no one can ever replace –––––––.”.

To those who say moving on is not replacing a spouse but continuing to enjoy life- I say life can be enjoyed with the fulfilling memories of what was without choosing a new partner. I and other women are living that life now.