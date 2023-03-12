The mystery of the snake in the U-Haul truck has been solved: A grieving family is reunited with their pet

Deon Jones is reunited with his pet snake Nate Photo by NBC 12 Richmond Youtube screenshot

Pet Python returned to the rightful owner

Last week it was reported that a Ball Python had mysteriously shown up inside a U-Haul truck in Henrico County Virginia. The previous driver of the vehicle said he had no idea where the reptile had come from. Virginia Wildlife Management and Control asked the public to pray the snake would recover and it seems the prayers are being answered as the owner has just reclaimed his pet.

I grew up in Botetourt County in the Bible Belt where we were taught that snakes were cursed reptiles because this was the varmint that caused Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit. Both my grandmother and my mom were terrified of snakes even the green garden variety. To each his own but I cannot understand why anyone would want a snake, especially a python as a pet but many people own them. 10 Wavy News is reporting that the mystery reptile in Henrio County has now been reunited with his rightful owners.

A happy ending for a grieving family

Deon Jones, 14, and his family had used the U-Haul (Obviously prior to the last two people who rented it) to move to Norfolk but when they unpacked there was one item missing. Nate their pet snake was nowhere to be seen. Jones says his family searched the U-Haul including the floorboards and engine and could not find Nate but now they are very grateful that he has been returned to them safe and sound.

“It’s awesome!” Jones exclaimed. “I’m so happy it has survived, so I can be here today to be with my snake and be able to take it home.”

Nate was named after Deon's father who passed away before he could purchase his son a promised pet snake. This makes the reunion all the more joyful.