General Hospital fans wonder if Mac can forgive Cody once the truth is revealed

Will Mac forgive Cody? Photo by GH Spoilers and News Youtube screenshot

Do Cody and Mac have a future in Port Charles?

On General Hospital Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is harboring a secret that is tormenting him. A DNA test revealed was the son of Mac Scorpio (John J York) but Cody lied they were not father and son. Bell wanted to get his hands on the Ice Princess necklace which is worth millions but that never happened. He also lost Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) who he was falling in love with when she died.

GH viewers know the truth will eventually come to light and wonder if Mac will be able to forgive his son for lying? Soap Spoilers tease that this week Cody will be so overcome by guilt that he will admit the truth to his childhood friend Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) who will insist that he has no choice except to come clean to Mac.

Cody has also been spending time with Sasha Gilmore (Sophia Mattsson) who also came to Port Charles pretending to be someone she was not. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) forgave Sasha for pretending to be her daughter and now the two are friends but will Detective Scorpio be as forgiving when he finds out that he has a son who has lied for months? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out if Cody and Mac will ever bond the way Sasaha and Nina did. The two men already have a connection but GH fans wonder if the truth bomb will bring them closer or tear them apart.