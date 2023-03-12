How to adjust to Daylight Savings Time

Daylight Savings Time Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Daylights savings time tips

it's time to spring forward and lose an hour tonight when the clocks are set up for Daylight Savings Time. There will be an extra hour of daylight on Sunday evening and the best thing you can do is enjoy it. When Monday morning comes you will have gone to bed an hour later than usual and will be waking up technically one hour earlier which for some can be difficult. In addition to enjoying the extra hour of sunshine experts recommend taking cat naps to assist with your body adjusting to the time change. No more than 20 minutes because it might keep you from sleeping all night.

Older adults who are already waking up at odd hours of the night may not have as much trouble adjusting because they are already not sleeping a routine number of hours. I have noticed for the past few years that the time change does not affect me as it did when I was younger but I still want to do all I can to prevent any issues. If you feel like you have jet lag on Sunday afternoon it's recommended you take a 15-minute cat nap and go to bed 15 minutes earlier.

Insufficient sleep patterns can affect your mood as well as cardiovascular health so it's important to make sure you are getting enough shut-eye. Congress is considering getting rid of Daylight Savings Time but what's not clear is if they will do it on this current cycle or wait until November when we gain an hour.