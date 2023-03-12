Michael Jackson's appearance and love life make headlines again

Michael Jackson and Madonna Photo by The Music life of Michael Jackson video screenshot

Stephanie Mills opens up about dating Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is back in the news this week for two reasons. The first is that It's time for the Academy Awards and pictures of MJ with Madonna at the 1991 Oscars are surfacing online. The second is that singer and actress Stephanie Mills 65 has opened up about her time dating the King of Pop. In an interview with Blavity she shares that she and Michael met while she was in the Broadway production of The Wiz fas Dorothy from 1974-1977 and they dated for a while. Michael later starred in the movie version of The Wiz with Diana Ross in the role of Dorothy.

Mills chose her words carefully but says that the Jackson family liked her and t Katherine Jackson wanted her son to date Black women but Michael chose to date women he believed could further his career. Mills never said Jackson preferred White females but he dated Brooke Shields and Tatum O'Neal.

The King of Pop and the Material Girl

Thirty years later Madonna has not divulged details regarding her time with Jackson. The closest she came to details is this comment that was in The Daily Mail.

"I did get him to loosen up with a glass of Chardonnay - and it did wonders! It worked wonders."

After Madonna and MJ attended the Oscar Awards together the material girl said it was her best date but she would remain mum about what happened afterward. Michael later married Debbie Rowe (also White) who gave birth to his 3 children.

Mills seems to confirm rumors of Michael Jackson's motives

When Mills was asked about Jackson's claim of vitiligo being the reason he lighted his skin her response was that he was concerned about this appearance because some fans made cruel comments about his acne.

“I think he felt he would be more accepted in the world that he wanted to go in, in the world he wanted to dominate,” she continued. “I believe he felt that … He made himself look the part that he felt would … that he would become a huge star. I believe that so he felt that for him it was important to dominate the world of pop music. That’s why he decided to call himself the King of Pop.”

Michael Jackson denied changing himself to look White in order to gain success and continued to claim his complexion was the result of vitiligo . Even if he was actually diagnosed with the disease that removes pigment from the skin this does not explain his nose and lips getting thinner.