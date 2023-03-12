General Hospital fans want to know why it took Victor Cassadine so long to react

Victor is in big trouble Photo by GH screenshot

What in the world was in that drink?

Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) left Port Charles near the end of 2022 but and left a parting gift for Victor Cassadine ( Charles Shaughnessy). She gave one of the Ice Princess diamonds to Selina Wu (Lydia Look) in exchange for Wu drugging Victor's drink. Time on General Hospital is slower than real-time but what drug would take months to go into effect and should it not have already been out of his system by now?

Victor only began showing symptoms on Friday after he could not enjoy his night with Deputy Major Eileen Ashby ( Heather Mazur). Selina ran into Uncle Vic at the Metro Court-he was grumpy and held his head down as if sick. He apologized for being short with her but she later phoned Holly to tell her the drug was working. The Cassadine heir now has one more problem to solve as if life spins out of control. What other side effects are there and could Victor become very ill from the drug? In the meantime, life continues to happen to him.

What else will happen to Victor?

Eileen is working with Anna Devane(Finola Hughes) to trap Victor so he can pay for all of his crimes. Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) is injured and being cared for by Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey) but no one knows where he is. Victor thought he was going to help Spencer Cassadine (NikolasChaves) raise Nik's son but Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) was allowed to take Baby Ace to Spring Ridge.

Victor does not know that Anna, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart), and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) are still alive so he is really out of the loop. Now he is experiencing side effects and General Hospital fans are hoping additional details are provided regarding what Selina slipped in Victor's drink.