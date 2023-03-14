Summer proves she is just like Phyllis Nikki and Victor on The Young and the Restless

Summer is on the warpath Photo by Y&R screebshot

Like mother like grandmother and grandfather

Friday on The Young and the Restless Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) revealed that she is just as devious as her mother, grandmother, and grandfather. She met with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and told her Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is pregnant with Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) baby and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) is determined to stand by her side. When Nikki expresses outrage Summer comes up with a plan to quickly break up her father and Sally.

She tells Nikki that the feelings Sally still has for Adam needs to come to the surface and her grandmother agrees. Summer later runs into Sally and apologizes for being so hateful upon hearing the baby news and Ms.Spectra is naturally suspicious. For some reason, Sally does not catch on when Summer begins talking about how the baby might be the universe revealing that Sally and Adam are meant to me. Instead of calling her out, Sally ponders what Summer has said.

Summer and Nikki will cause serious problems

Summer had begged her grandma not to say anything to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so Nikki comes up with a plan of her own. She tells Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) to do everything he can to stop Victor from acquiring McCall Unlimited to keep Adam from running the company. Summer used to be the one who was levelheaded and did not like it when her mother and grandfather manipulated people but now she is doing the same and enlisted the help of her grandmother.

Should Nick find out his mother and daughter are plotting against him he will be furious. If Sally does fall for Adam again this will really break his heart. Summer was angry when Kyle Abbott did not tell her he was working with Victor to get Adam fired from Jabot and now she is working with Nikki to break up Nick and Sally and send Ms.Spectra back into Adam's arms. On top of this Summer will lie to Kyle things will become complicated.