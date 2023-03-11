Entertainment Tonight celebrates 50 years of The Young and the Restless in the midst of shakeups on the CBS soap

Y&R cast Photo by Y&R cast Youtube screenshot

ET celebrates 50 years of The Young and the Restless

The CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless began on March 23, 1973, and like many others, I was privileged to watch the very first episode. I was 15 years old and I'm not sure why I was out of school that day but I also fell in love with the haunting melody of the theme song "Nadia's theme" which remains 5 decades later.

Soaps in Depth is reporting that Entertainment Tonight will air a special episode to celebrate The Young and the Restless on Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. on CBS!

Hosted by ET co-host Nischelle Turner from the Y&R set, the hour-long primetime special will feature interviews with the soap’s stars from the past 50 years including Eric Braeden (Victor), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Peter Bergman (Jack), and Eileen Davidson (Ashley). Viewers will also be treated to a backstage tour!

There is behind-the-scenes drama on Y&R

This 50-year celebration comes in the midst of behind-the-scenes turmoil as Josh Griffith just fired his entire team of 5 breakdown writers and now is the sole Executive Producer and Head writer of The Young and the Restless. It will probably be mid-April before viewers see episodes that Griffith has penned solo and observe what differences take place on the screen. Be sure to tune in to ET for the 50-year special and keep watching Y&R to find out what happens on screen as the 5-decade celebration comes to a close.