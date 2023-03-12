Saved By The Bell fans express concern about Tiffani Amber Thiessen after a recent social media post

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHK9X_0lFVdjjG00
Tiffany Amber Thiessen takes an ice bathPhoto byInstagram screenshot Tiffany Amber Thiessen

Celebrities like the limelight

Social media gives celebrities an additional method to remain in the limelight even when they are not involved with a current project. In recent months fans have expressed concern over provocative posts made by Madonna and a 911 call was made after Brittany Spears appeared to be spiraling out of control. Now Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Amber Thiessen has her followers worried after she posted images of taking an ice bath on Instagram.

There was a time when celebrities promoted a new movie, television series, theater engagement or book. Fans eagerly awaited magazine interviews to find out what their favorite entertainers had been up to. Now it appears that many female celebs are doing anything just to be in front of a camera and have their followers comment. Both Spears and the Material Girl filmed themselves dancing provocatively, gyrating and grabbing their private parts while scantily clad and the biggest response from the public was "why?" This same question is now being asked of Thiessen.

Tiffani Amber Thiessen became a household name when she portrayed Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell from 1989-1993. She currently is the host of the television show Deliciousness which originated on MTV. Chillin' outdoors in a tub of ice water seems extreme but it obviously got Thiessen what she may have been seeking because now she is trending and her name is popular again. Fans are left to wonder if these actions are publicity stunts or cries for help for emotional issues.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Deliciousness# Saved by the Bell# Tiffani Amber Thiessen

Comments / 358

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
53K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Let's celebrate National Corn Dog Day and March Madness

If you are not a vegan or vegetarian and not abstaining from meat for Lent then mark your calendar for National Corn Dog Day on March 18 2023. This special day changes each year but is always the first Saturday of March Madness and a day to celebrate the marriage of hot dogs and corn meal The hot dog AKA frankfurter hailed from Germany with immigrants who came to the new world and corn meal was a staple in Native American diets.

Read full story

Will you be celebrating National Sloppy Joe Day on March 18?

Saint Patrick's Day is over but you can celebrate something special the very next day if you are not abstaining from meat for the 40 days of the Lent season. March 18 is National Sloppy Joe Day and when you celebrate this sandwich that is said to have come out of the Mid-West and is based on ground beef and tomato sauce. and has been around for close to 100 years.

Read full story

Lance Reddick was an accomplished actor and a Yale man

The world of entertainment has lost another giant as TMZ is reporting that actor Lance Reddick has passed away at age 60. He is best known for Resident Evil, the John Wick movies, Johnny Basil in Oz and Baltimore police officer Cederick Daniels in The Wire. Reddick's body was found Friday morning in his Studio home and it appears to be natural causes but no specific reason for his death has been revealed.

Read full story
Lynchburg, VA

WSET 13 remains elusive to some local viewers and brings back memories of aluminium foil on TV rabbit ears antenna's

WSET 13 is the ABC affiliate out of Lynchburg Virginia but obtaining this channel has been elusive for some local residents for close to six decades. When I was a child in the 1960s there was no problem watching channel 13 at my mother's house in Roanoke but at my grandma's in Blue Ridge things were different. I did not understand how Blue Ridge was between Roanoke and Lynchburg but the signal to the network bypassed us and was picked up in the city.

Read full story

Allison Arngrim as Nelle Olsen on Little House on the Prairie still charms her fans today

Little House on the Prarie is still a popular television series. Yesterday afternoon I had the pleasure of viewing the second episode of Little House on the Prairie "Country Girls" on the Great American Family Network on Frndly TV streaming service. Although I have seen this episode many times I am still charmed by the antics of Nelle Olsen who was portrayed by Allison Arngrim. In her very first scenes, she establishes herself as "that girl" who is uppity and believes the world revolves around her.

Read full story
Virginia State

St. Patrick's Day celebration in Virginia offers different choices

News 6 in Richmond gives a list of Irish Pubs in the area to visit on March 17, St.Patrick's Day. Meals like Corn Beef and Cabbage and green beer for a drink are the norm. March 17 is billed as "A great day for the Irish" and there have been or will be parades, people dressed in green, pinching those who are not wearing the color, and great fun throughout the day.

Read full story
1 comments

Tattoo artists believe inking your significant other's name leads to the end of the relationship

Does a tattoo of a partner's name doom the relationship?. A few years back a young woman shared with me that she needed to spend money and be creative in changing the tattoo on her arm because it had her ex-husband's name on it. My only thought at the time was that perhaps it was not wise to tattoo a spouse's name on your body because the relationship might end. Now I have found out there is a different reason for not inking a partner's name on your body-tattoo artists according to the New York Post say it brings a curse that ends the relationship.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

5 legal dive bars in Roanoke Virginia

In the olden days, the term dive bar referred to a location where people could quickly dive in and out of for alcoholic beverages or more. These establishments usually did not have a liquor license and were considered holes in the wall in seedy neighborhoods and places of ill repute. Sometimes they were located in backrooms or basements of homes and were often looked down upon by the "respectable" people in the community but times have changed.

Read full story

Oprah shuts down Gayle King a second time regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Gayle can't get Oprah to talk about Harry and Meghan. For the second time in six months, Oprah Winfrey has shut down her good friend Gayle King regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Last September King asked the talk show legend if she thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would reconcile with the Royal family and Winfrey replied that all families have issues and she was not going to get into anyone's family business. She then told her BFF the interview was over. Newsweek is now reporting that King yet again attempted to get her BFF's-opinion-this time regarding the coronation of King Charles.

Read full story
71 comments
Roanoke, VA

How Roanoke began as Big Lick and became the capital and hiking capital of the Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge is a name given out frequently in this area. Whenever I hear people referring to this area as "the Blue Ridge" this it thatI cringe because I grew up in the actual town of Blue Ridge in Botetourt County and wish the name was exclusive to this location. This is not the case as there are many places in the area where the term "of the Blue Ridge" follows. The hiking season is upon us and according to The Roanoker, our fair city is known as the Hiking Capital of the Blue Ridge because Roanoke is the largest Metropolitan area of the Appalachian Trail and crosses the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, and Roanoke. The city also borders popular hiking spots McAfee Knob, Dragon’s Tooth, and Tinker Cliffs which are known as “Virginia’s Triple Crown.”

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

The countdown to the 2023 Blue Ridge Marathon has begun

The annual Blue Ridge Marathon will be held on April 22 and the countdown has begun. This world-class event is one of America's toughest and offers a challenging weekend with more elevation challenges than any other American road race. Foot Levelers is the title sponsor and emphasizes that they take care of the participants at every level. In honor of this event, Downtown Roanoke will sponsor music for 4 days from April 20-23, 2023 and participating acts will play at 11 venues throughout the weekend.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

St. Patrick's Day is always big in Roanoke but has shifted from its religious origins

St. Patrick's Day in Roanoke is a much-celebrated date and this year there was the annual parade and shamrock party on March 11. Local bars and restaurants also served traditional green beer. Businesses and local libraries have been decorated with green all month and people are saying "It's a great day for the Irish." WSLS 10 even featured a story about a delicious St. Paddy's Day meal Leprechaun Scramble and Irish Cream Cheesecake. Leprechauns, shamrocks, and being pinched if you don't wear green are all a part of the local festivities but initially, March 17 was a religious date in Ireland.

Read full story

The heartbreaking story of why Festus from Gunsmoke named his mules Old Ruth

Thanks to March Madness I know more about Old Ruth. March Madness preempted the CBS soaps on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and 17 so I found myself watching episodes of Gunsmoke on METV. I was humored by the character Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis) and the way he talked to his mule Old Ruth and wondered why the animal was given this name and if there was a back story.

Read full story
11 comments

March 16 is Austin 3:16 day

March 16 is celebrated by many pro-wrestling fans as Austin 3:16 Day. Pro-wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin came up with his signature slogan "Austin 3:16" in 1996 after he won the final match of the King of the Ring Tournament against Jake the Snake Roberts who carried a Bible and referenced John 3:16. This was not only a gimmick for the audience but Jake the Snake is a Christian in real-time and often preaches around the nation.

Read full story

Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet remain at the center of Royal family drama

Archie and Lilibet's titles cause alarm for some British citizens. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are currently at the center of royal drama for several reasons and thankfully they are too young to grasp the magnitude of what is taking place around them. When news broke that Archie and Lilibet would claim their official titles as Prince and Princess more than half of Britons polled were against their using what has always been theirs from birth.

Read full story
40 comments

Peacock renews Days of Our Lives for 2 years but what does this mean for fans?

Soaps in Depth is reporting that Peacock has renewed Days of Our Lives for an additional two years. The transition is said to have gone smoothly whereas on NBC there were always a lot of negotiations and a long waiting with fans concerned the soap would be canceled. The transition to streaming alarmed many older viewers who did not have cable and or did not desire to pay for what had been free for close to six decades.

Read full story

Emotions can be complex as it relates to widowhood

I was widowed in March 2021 but first became aware of the complexities surrounding the death of a spouse in 1994. Until that time I had no idea of the extreme emotions that widows and widowers grapple with. There are stages that are presented as being a part of widowhood but dealing with feelings of jealousy and envy is not addressed which is why I share my tale. My awakening began shortly after I started attending my husband's church and became friends with two sisters who started a group for young women in the ministry.

Read full story

WIll Victoria and Audra face off over Tucker and or Nate on The Young and the Restless?

On The Young and the RestlessVictoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) believes she reigns supreme in Genoa City but her new hire Audra Charles (Zyleyka Silver) may soon give her a run for her money. Audra has shown herself to be a piece of work ever since she arrived in town and first set her sights on former boyfriend Noah Newman (Robert Gibson). She went out of her way to make Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) jealous and even used a miscarriage to play on Noah's emotions.

Read full story

Ridge and Bill teaming up stuns The Bold and the Beautiful viewers

Taylor and Brooke are not the only odd couple on B&B. The Bold and the Beautiful fans were shocked when Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) became BFFs after decades of fighting over Ridge Forrester ( Thorsten Kaye). On Wednesday B&B viewers were stunned again by a plot twist no one saw coming. Fans were suspicious of Dollar Bill Spencer ( Don Diamont) seeming to fall for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and were waiting for a viable explanation. Those who watch the ABC soap were also expecting Ridge to return to LA sad and dejected because he was kicked to the curb by Brooke and Taylor.

Read full story
5 comments
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke residents have mixed views about a new teen curfew

Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Council are proposing a new curfew for Roanoke teens but not everyone agrees that it will make a difference with the major's assessment. “We want to make sure we have something in place to help protect our young people,”

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy