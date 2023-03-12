Saved By The Bell fans express concern about Tiffani Amber Thiessen after a recent social media post

Tiffany Amber Thiessen takes an ice bath Photo by Instagram screenshot Tiffany Amber Thiessen

Celebrities like the limelight

Social media gives celebrities an additional method to remain in the limelight even when they are not involved with a current project. In recent months fans have expressed concern over provocative posts made by Madonna and a 911 call was made after Brittany Spears appeared to be spiraling out of control. Now Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Amber Thiessen has her followers worried after she posted images of taking an ice bath on Instagram.

There was a time when celebrities promoted a new movie, television series, theater engagement or book. Fans eagerly awaited magazine interviews to find out what their favorite entertainers had been up to. Now it appears that many female celebs are doing anything just to be in front of a camera and have their followers comment. Both Spears and the Material Girl filmed themselves dancing provocatively, gyrating and grabbing their private parts while scantily clad and the biggest response from the public was "why?" This same question is now being asked of Thiessen.

Tiffani Amber Thiessen became a household name when she portrayed Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell from 1989-1993. She currently is the host of the television show Deliciousness which originated on MTV. Chillin' outdoors in a tub of ice water seems extreme but it obviously got Thiessen what she may have been seeking because now she is trending and her name is popular again. Fans are left to wonder if these actions are publicity stunts or cries for help for emotional issues.