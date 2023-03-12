Thorsten Kaye returns to The Bold and the Beautiful on March 15

Thorsten Kaye returns to The Bold and the Beautiful Photo by Bold Live screenshot

Ridge returns to drama in his family

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) has not been seen on The Bold and the Beautiful since the end of December. There had been rumors for several years that the actor was tired of portraying his popular character and needed a break. Spoilers predicted several times prior to COVID that Kaye would leave the soap and he finally got his much-needed rest. Kaye lives with his family on the East Coast and said it was stressful traveling to California to tape B&B episodes.

Prior to COVID 19 fans of The Bold and the Beautiful noticed that some main characters would disappear for two or three months and then return. Hope Spencer (Anikka Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) were both said to be on Forrester Creations business when they disappeared and Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was supposed to be visiting her daughter Briget Forrester (Ashley Jones). Now Kaye has taken time off and will be returning on March 15.

Ridge will be returning to a lot of changes like the fact that both Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kellly Lang) have decided to reject him. For the past 30 years one or both women have been in his life so this will be different. He will also find out that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been rehired by Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) and that Brooke is on board with the decision. There will surely be additional drama unfolding on The Bold and the Beautiful when Thorsten Kaye returns as Ridge so stay tuned.