The history of Jumping the Broom in America

In African American culture when a couple announces they have decided to get married friends and relatives might spread the news by saying they are going to jump the broom. There are several theories about this tradition and one came when I was in elementary school. My fifth-grade class was told by our teacher Miss Margaret Thompson that jumping the broom gave the American plantation owners a way to allow the slaves to believe they were married so they would produce children who would also be slaves and increase the workforce. Jumping the broom was not legally recognized so none of the slave unions was valid in the eyes of the law.

This custom, however, did not begin in American slavery but has several possible origins including Poland. Some evidence suggests it originated in Ghana , Africa where a broom was waved over the heads of the bride and groom to keep evil away. If the couple was able they would jump over the broom to signify the wife would sweep and clean her new home. If the wife jumped higher over the broom than her husband she earned the right to run the household. This practice came to the US with those who were forced into slavery but again slave marriages were not recognized by the slave-holding states.

Tyler D. Parry, an assistant professor of African American and African diaspora studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is the author of the book “Jumping the Broom: The Surprising Multicultural Origins of a Black Wedding Ritual,” He says he traced the tradition back to at least the 18th century which would be long after slaves brought their tradition to this nation.

when it was practiced by marginalized European populations,“such as traveling communities like the British Romani, rural Welsh communities, Irish individuals and various other people who lived on the margins of the British Isles.”

Jumping over a broom might have been officially recognized in those marginalized communities and originated in Ghana, Poland,or somewhere else but American plantation owners allowed the practice when they could have allowed their slaves to have official weddings that were legal.