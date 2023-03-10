The top three deadliest snakes in Virginia

The copperhead is the deadliest snake in Virginia Photo by Mohan Moolepetlu on Unsplash

The most poisonous snakes in the Commonwealth

Springtime is upon us and more people will be out and about hiking, in the woods and the water. It's a good idea to be aware of possible predators, especially snakes. During the past 30 years, there have been less than 15 deaths from snake bites in the state of Virginia and there are 3 specific reptiles in the Commonwealth that happen to be venomous.

Snakes that are deemed venomous are dangerous because their venom can cause pain, swelling, sweating, weakness, nausea, and vomiting. If you are bitten by a snake you should immediately seek medical attention because the venom travels fast.

In the United States, medical facilities have access to antivenin to counteract the effects of venom. Although snakes are dangerous it is still rare for snake bites to be fatal. According to the CDC there are around 7,000-8,000 venomous snake bites per year in the US and of those only an average of 5 results in death.

Timber rattlesnake Photo by Wikipedia

The 3 deadliest snakes in Virginia

The number one poisonous snake in Virginia is the Copperhead which lives in tall grass and forested areas. These snakes can be 2-3 feet in length and are tan with dark brown splotches. They are specified by a copper-colored head, The second most venomous snake in the Commonwealth is the Timber rattlesnake an endangered species that lives in the mountains and a small corner of southeastern Virginia. This snake is 2-5 feet long and is grey with black bands or all-black with light markings.

Cottonmouth water moccasin Photo by Wikipedia

The third most venomous snake in Virginia is the Cottonmouth Water Moccasin which can only be found in the southeastern tip of the state. This snake is 2-4 feet long and lives in marshy wetlands. It is black with faint markings and a white interior of its mouth.

The best advice for avoiding a snake bite from the Virginia Wildlife Center is to not go near these reptiles if you see one and definitely do not pick them up.