The top three deadliest snakes in Virginia

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C15p_0lEo4Lb800
The copperhead is the deadliest snake in VirginiaPhoto byMohan MoolepetluonUnsplash

The most poisonous snakes in the Commonwealth

Springtime is upon us and more people will be out and about hiking, in the woods and the water. It's a good idea to be aware of possible predators, especially snakes. During the past 30 years, there have been less than 15 deaths from snake bites in the state of Virginia and there are 3 specific reptiles in the Commonwealth that happen to be venomous.

Snakes that are deemed venomous are dangerous because their venom can cause pain, swelling, sweating, weakness, nausea, and vomiting. If you are bitten by a snake you should immediately seek medical attention because the venom travels fast.

In the United States, medical facilities have access to antivenin to counteract the effects of venom. Although snakes are dangerous it is still rare for snake bites to be fatal. According to the CDC there are around 7,000-8,000 venomous snake bites per year in the US and of those only an average of 5 results in death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaAdB_0lEo4Lb800
Timber rattlesnakePhoto byWikipedia

The 3 deadliest snakes in Virginia

The number one poisonous snake in Virginia is the Copperhead which lives in tall grass and forested areas. These snakes can be 2-3 feet in length and are tan with dark brown splotches. They are specified by a copper-colored head, The second most venomous snake in the Commonwealth is the Timber rattlesnake an endangered species that lives in the mountains and a small corner of southeastern Virginia. This snake is 2-5 feet long and is grey with black bands or all-black with light markings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4am8n2_0lEo4Lb800
Cottonmouth water moccasinPhoto byWikipedia

The third most venomous snake in Virginia is the Cottonmouth Water Moccasin which can only be found in the southeastern tip of the state. This snake is 2-4 feet long and lives in marshy wetlands. It is black with faint markings and a white interior of its mouth.

The best advice for avoiding a snake bite from the Virginia Wildlife Center is to not go near these reptiles if you see one and definitely do not pick them up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Timber rattlesnake# Cottonmouth water moccasin# copperhead snake# Most venomous snakes in Virgin

Comments / 2

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
53K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Geoffrey Owens is thriving after Trader Joes

If you wondered what ever happened to The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens he is doing just fine.a He was trending in 2018 when a woman snapped an image of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey. The actor had been unable to find work in his chosen profession and initially, some people made fun of him because of his situation but that did not last long. Tyler Perry heard of his plight and hired him for season 7 of The Haves and Have Nots. Singer Nikki Manaj gave him $25,000 and additional job offers came in along with financial support from other actors. Since that time Owens has remained working steadily.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap vets Forbes March and Bree Williamson are trending

There are so many talented former soap stars that it's difficult to keep up with them all but two fan favorites who are sure to bring up warm memories are currently trending Soaps in Depth has reported that actor Forbes March had a recent brush with the law which you can read about by clicking on the SID link. The spoiler also reminded daytime viewers that he co-starred with Bree Williamson on One Life to Live.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

It's important to encourage young people to read by example

There are many ways to encourage children and teens to read and the one that has benefited my life the most was seeing reading materials where I could get my hands on them. The old saying that it takes a village is true because I found something to read practically everywhere I went. My mother and grandmother gave me Bible storybooks, more than 20 Little Golden Books, and books with fairytales and mythology.

Read full story

Tems is not apologizing for blocking the view of those behind her during the Oscars

There are always multiple stories that come from Oscar night and one that is trending is in regard to Tems. The singer is receiving backlash because the dress she wore to the Academy Awards had a huge high veil that blocked the view of those seated behind her. According to Yahoo the singer, however, is not apologizing for infringing on the rights of others who had a right to enjoy the Oscars.

Read full story
37 comments

Being called "Auntie" is a term of endearment that is offensive to some Black female celebrities

"Auntie" is embraced by some and rejected by others. Michael B Jordan referred to Angela Bassett as "Auntie" and now The Root is reporting the term is being considered offensive by some African American female celebrities like "Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Mary J. Blige". These women say they do not want to be called this term of endearment by anyone who is not their real niece or nephew. Duvrenay said to her it sounded like being called Aunt Jemimiah but if black people are calling another African American auntie it is not racist. Basset was called Auntie because it was a reference to a line in Black Panther but its taking on a life of it's own.

Read full story
243 comments

The Young and the Restless recap: Summer is right-Sally is using Nick to get over Adam

Last week on The Young and the Restless Summer Newman ( Allison Lanier) planted seeds of doubt that seem to be taking root in the mind of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Summer told Sally that she and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) belong together and it's obvious after Tuesday's episode that Ms. Spectra thinks so too. She was thinking about what Summer said and began fantasizing about Adam but when Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) came to the door she grabbed him and took him to bed.

Read full story
7 comments

Is racism the reason more than half of Britons are against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal titles?

British law (1917) says that the grandchildren of a ruling monarch will automatically be referred to as a prince or princesses and has never been challenged until now. Yahoo News is reporting that a recent poll from YouGov indicates that 51% of Britons are against Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet using the titles they inherited at birth-but why? Calling these children by their titles does not in any way impact British citizens so is racism the root of the issue?

Read full story
66 comments

Will RJ return to The Bold and the Beautiful as twisted as Thomas?

Soaps in Depth is reporting a cast change on The Bold and the Beautiful that is sure to delight fans. Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will soon have their son RJ Forrester home from boarding school where he has been for the past four years. Ridge Jr. was last portrayed by Anthony Turpei and has not been seen since February 2018. The role of RJ has now been recast with Joshua Hoffman who will first appear on April 23.

Read full story
1 comments

Will the return of Tracy and Holly be disastrous for Victor on General Hospital?

Will Tracy and Holly play a role in Victor getting his just desserts?. The walls seem to be closing in on Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) as on Monday it was revealed that he has a pathogen in his bloodstream and he has been referred to infectious disease doctor Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). General Hospital fans know that Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) got Selina Wu (Lydia Look) to put something in Victor's drink and now it seems to be taking effect.

Read full story
1 comments

Chris Rock's parents were not the only ones who advised Black children not to not fight in front of White people

At the end of Chris Rock's Netflix show he made a statement that many may not understand. He said the reason he did not retaliate after being hit by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars was that his parents told him not to fight in from of White people. These words are in the same category as black fathers giving their sons "the talk" and telling them how to behave if pulled over by the police to keep from being shot. Many African Americans of a certain generation heard these conversations and it's part of a discussion that White families do not have a reason to engage in.

Read full story
312 comments

Could Nina and Curtis cross over the friendship zone on General Hospital?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watro) are the least-liked couple on General Hospital and their haters have been waiting for this relationship to end. The dup have been at a stalemate for months as their lives have been disrupted by the anger of their children Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen). Nina is furious that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) kept secret that Willow was her daughter for close to a year and now she has found a kindred spirit in her good friend Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

Read full story
8 comments

CBS soaps are preempted for March Madness on Thursday and Friday the 16th and 17th

It's that time of year again for CBS soaps to be preempted because of March Madness. Fans of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will not see episodes on Thursday the 16th or Friday the 17th. Soaps in Depth says this is an NCAA Basketball scheduled annual interruption that viewers should be accustomed to and not the same as breaking news or the president giving a briefing. Even so, Y&R and B&B fans do not like to miss any of the action.

Read full story
1 comments

Halle Bailey and her Oscar gown should help us to remember-remember the days of high fashion on the Red Carpet

Halle Bailey's gown is a breathtaking blast from the past. The 2023 Academy Awards was a totally different vibe from the Grammys and the Super Bowl. There were no devil horns and the attendees were not overwhelmingly dressed in red-black and white. The lights did on several occasions pan the entire audience with these hues but overall Oscar night expressed glamour and style and a varied array of colors. One of the most stunning looks o the evening came from Haile Bailey who will portray Airel in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Read full story
21 comments

Royal watchers are concerned about Prince Edward's weight loss

Prince Edward's weight loss concerns his followers. Prince Edward has just become the new Duke of Edinburgh a position that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are said to have desired him to have. Some Royal watchers however seem to be more concerned about his apparent weight loss than his new title. I recall when my husband was diagnosed with type II diabetes in 2012 and he lost 20 pounds. At his brother's funeral, a few months later I could see people staring at him as if they thought he was terminally ill and would be the next to die.

Read full story
10 comments
Salem, VA

The mystery owner of the former GE building in Salem has finally been revealed

Three weeks ago there was a mystery surrounding the new owner of the former General Electric building on Roanoek Rd. in Salem. Construction had begun taking place but no name had been given regarding what company would reside at the facility now there is news. WFIR radio is reporting information from a press release.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

PB & J Theatre Company offers theater programming for aspiring local young actors

The P B & J Theatre Company showcases local talent. If you have a young child or teenager in the Roanoke Valley who is expressing interest in the performing arts you don't have to look any further than Grandin Village. You might want to consider checking out the P B & J Theater Company which is located inside the Roanoke Ballet Theatre at 1318 Grandin Road SW Roanoke.

Read full story

My personal experience with Instacart Grubhub and DoorDash

Instacart can be a great service if you need groceries delivered but keep in mind that you are dealing with humans. Although the delivery personnel is vetted they can still make mistakes as happened with an Ohio woman who found her bill was over $100 higher than it should be. Instacart also has hidden fees because when you check the prices of items you will find that they are $1.00 or higher than if you purchased them in the store. A vegan pot pie that I enjoy from Kroger is $8.00 in the store but close to 10 when I order through Instacart.

Read full story

General Hospital alum Ingo Rademacher may not have grounds for his lawsuit against ABC/Disney

Ingo Rademacher filed a lawsuit against ABC after he was fired from General Hospital in 2021 and said like-minded cast members remained silent and did not support him in public. The actor who portrayed Jasper Jacks had refused the COVID mandate on religious grounds but was denied. A representative of the corporate giant indicated early on that the actor had not given a specific religion with rules he was following but only said the Creator made our bodies to heal themselves.

Read full story
20 comments

Some widows no longer desire male companionship

When a discussion of widows who never remarry comes up many times it infers that women may not marry again but they are dating and having romantic relationships with men but do not desire to become wives again. In the episode of Good Times titled Grandpa's Visit a second reason, why some widows remain single was bought up which is a loss of finances.

Read full story
133 comments
Henrico County, VA

The mystery of the snake in the U-Haul truck has been solved: A grieving family is reunited with their pet

Last week it was reported that a Ball Python had mysteriously shown up inside a U-Haul truck in Henrico County Virginia. The previous driver of the vehicle said he had no idea where the reptile had come from. Virginia Wildlife Management and Control asked the public to pray the snake would recover and it seems the prayers are being answered as the owner has just reclaimed his pet.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy