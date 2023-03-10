King Charles initiates more royal title changes for his family

Prince Phillip wanted Prince Edward to have his title Photo by Royal Family Youtube scfrenshot

The royal family continues to gain new titles

When former Prince Charles has been officially crowned King Charles III during his coronation ceremony on May 6 there will be a title change for his wife Camilla Parker Bowles. She will no longer be called Queen Consort which designates that she was not born into the royal family but will be known as Queen Camilla because it is easier.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton gained new titles as well and became the Prince and Princess of Wales once Queen Elizabeth passed away. The couple also took on Charles and Camilla's former roles as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall at that time and they were already the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Edward is honored with his father's former title

Now King Charles has bestowed a special honor on his youngest brother Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex who will become the Duke of Edinburgh. This title was bestowed on Friday, March 10 which was Edward's 59th birthday, and was previously held by Prince Phillip who passed away in 2021. No one has held the title for two years and some thought it might be retired. According to Royal Family it was the wish of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward Phillip that Edward be given this honor.

Edward's wife Sophie the Duchess of Wessex will now become the Duchess of Edinburgh and their son 15-year-old James will take on his father's former role and become the Duke of Wessex. Representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed that their children Archie and Lilibet will now use their official titles as Prince and Princess.