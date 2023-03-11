Could Douglas Forrester become as manipulative as Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Is Douglas a chip off the old block?

Will Douglas become a master manipulator like his dad? Photo by Celebrity spoilers Youtube screenshot

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful from Celeb Dirty Landry indicate that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will share the news with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samuri) that his parents Hope Spencer (Anikkia Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will soon be working together again at Forrester Creations. Douglas will be thrilled but could he take things a step further than simply being happy for his mom and dad?

In the past, Thomas has manipulated his son in an attempt to win the love of Hope but what if this time around it is Douglas who will be doing the manipulating? The little boy chose to live with his aunt Steffy Finn (Jackie Wood) because he did not want to see the tug of war-that was going on between his mom and dad. Perhaps little Douglas has inherited his father's method of meddling or maybe he learned the skills from watching Thomas in action. This child has been through a lot and all the dysfunction will eventually manifest in some manner.

Could Hope choose Thomas without being manipulated?

It is possible that while Thomas is doing everything he can to prove he has changed-his son may begin some manipulations of his own. Douglas might even say he will only live with his parents again if they are all under one roof. This boy has already gotten a judge to allow him to live with his aunt so who knows what he might do next? Spoilers say Liam is going to be outraged that Hope rehired Thomas as a designer so a wedge is already between them. This could also be a setup where The Bold and the Beautiful has Hope finally choosing Thomas over Liam all on her own so stay tuned.