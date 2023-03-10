Remembering child star Robert Blake as Mickey on Our Gang

Photo by Facebook screenshot

Robert Blake was a talented child star

Fox News is reporting that actor Robert Blake passed away at age 89 on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from heart disease. There is much that can be said about the entertainer but this article will celebrate his accomplishments as a child star. Too often the public forgets to separate roles from the people who portray the characters who are very human and will disappoint. The off-screen actions, however, do not dissolve the characters that we have known and loved.

Too often the public takes an attitude of the old saying of throwing out the baby with the bathwater as in the case of Bill Cosby. Once he was accused of wrongdoing some networks removed his hit sitcom The Cosby Show from the air. Blake began his career as a character name Mickey Gubitosi on Our Gang which later was changed to The Little Rascals. You may have wondered why Blake unlike the other children on the shows did not go by his own name but actually, he did. He was born Michael James Gubitosi on September 18, 1933, so Mickey was a nickname for Michael.

Robert Blake as Mickey on OUr Gang Photo by Wikipedia

Robert Blake and Mickey are not the same

Mickey arrived on Our Gang in 1939 and was the last original member of the cast. He seemed to replace Porky (Eugene Lee) who tagged along with Spanky (Mcfarland). What was not known at the time was that these children were not learning lines from the script but were improvising. The director would explain a scene and tell them to go for it and they did. This was a talented bunch of boys and girls who each had their own individual personalities.

Mickey appeared in 40 of the movie shorts and one of the most endearing is Come Back Miss Pipps where the school teacher gives Mickey a birthday party during school time and gets in trouble. The gang and their parents work overtime trying to save her job and it is hilarious. IF you would like to celebrate Robert Blake as Mickey Gubitosi on Our Gang you can stream episodes on Amazon and Roku. The character can continue to be celebrated no matter what has happened in the actor's life.