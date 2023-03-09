Buckingham Palace is said to be preparing for the arrival of the Sussexes who have not yet accepted their invitation

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJnNF_0lDc8iYq00
Harry and MeghanPhoto bySky News video screenshot

The Palace is preparing for Harry and Meghan but will they show up?

Soap Spoilers is suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to the coronation of King Charles III. The news comes from Page Six which quoted the Daily Beast report that Buckingham Palace is preparing for the arrival of the Sussexes. Sources say the king will allow Meghan and Harry to stay in the suites that Prince Andrew has to vacate and Andrew will be living in Frogmore Cottage which the queen gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a wedding gift.

Reports of bad blood because of Harry's book Spare had some people believing that King Charles would not invite his youngest son and daughter-in-law. There was also concern that Lilebet and Archie wouldn't be allowed to use their royal titles of prince and princess. Now it has been revealed that the children will use their official royal titles. It has been confirmed that the Sussexes received an invite and that the palace is preparing but it is not yet confirmed that they have accepted.

The New York Post says that because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer full-time working royals they won't appear on the balcony with other family members if they show up at Buckingham Palace. The couple has said they desired to work part-time but Queen Elizabeth would not allow them to and now the royals are in their current situation. Be on the lookout for updates because the reports about the royals change quickly.

# King Charles II# Buckingham Palace# Prince Harry# Meghan Markle

Comments / 115

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
52K followers

