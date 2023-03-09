General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lipton's status is in question as Cam goes off to Stanford

Will Lipton's band on General Hospital Photo by GH Youtube screenshot

Is Will Lipton leaving General Hospital?

From the moment Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) made the video of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) some General Hospital fans knew the handwriting was on the wall for Cam. Lipton was on recurring status due to being in college and his character was placed on the back burner. As Joss became increasingly involved in multiple storylines Cameron seemed to be fading into the woodwork.

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) also became involved in more adult storylines but Cam just kept wiping the tables at Kelly's. This is why some fans were concerned. Joss cheated on her boyfriend with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) and Cam basically was only seen wiping the counter or tables at Kelly's. He became a sounding board for Spencer and stood by as both Spencer and Joss found love but he was alone.

On Wednesday, Cam told his mother Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) that he had been accepted to Stanford University, in California to play on the soccer team while Port Charles is on the East Coast. General Hospital Blog suggests that will Lipton needs time to focus on his band The Runarounds who performed last September on GH and recently were on the Netflix series Outer Banks. Some General Hospital viewers had been hoping that Brooklyn Rae Silzer would return to Port Charles as Emma Drake and that she and Cameron would begin a romance but there has been no indication the actress is coming back to the ABC soap.