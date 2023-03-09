Virginia Wildlife Management and Control makes an unusual request for a Ball Python found in a U-Haul truck

Ball Python Photo by Wikipedia

A reptilian mystery has occurred in Henrico County

News 12 On Your Side is reporting that Virginia Wildlife Management and Control has made an unusual request concerning a reptile that was found in a U-Haul truck in Henrico County. A Ball Python mysteriously appeared inside the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon but no one knows how it got there. The condition of the snake was acknowledged in a post on the organization's Facebook page on Wednesday.

“We got it wrapped up right away and it started showing signs of very shallow breathing,”

Ball Pythons are nonvenomous constrictors that are native to Centraland West Africa and desire grasslands and sparsely wooded areas. The U-Haul manager said the previous driver of the truck was contacted and he had no idea the snake was inside the vehicle so how this happened remains a mystery at this point. .

Ball Python found in U-Haul treuck Photo by 12 On Your Side News Youtube screenshot

The public can assist the reptile's recovery by granting one request

Ball Pythons are the number one reptile that people purchase as a pet and can grow up to 5 feet long. Perhaps someone will come forward and claim the snake as their pet that got away. Wildlife Management and Control expect the ball python to make a full recovery and in the meantime, they are asking the public to assist in one specific area which is to seek Drvine intervention.

“Please say a little prayer for this gorgeous animal and let’s hope for a fast, full and healthy recovery,” the organization said in its Facebook post.