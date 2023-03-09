Barbara Rose Johns Powell was an extraordinary young woman and an unsung Virginia Civil Rights pioneer

Barbara Rose Johns led a boycott Photo by Civil Rights Youtube screenshot video

Barbara Rose Johns Powell an unsung hero

The name Barbara Rose Johns Powell may not ring a bell but she was a 16 yer-old Civil Rights pioneer in Farmville Virginia in Prince Edward County in 1951. Johns will now have a sculpture of her likeness in the US capital and her story should be an inspiration to women of color and all women. Johns the niece of Civil Rights Leader Vernon Johns decided to protest Jim Crow laws and the inequality of black schools so she led a student strike at Robert Russa Moton High School in opposition of the deplorable conditions of their school compared to the whites-only school.

When the NAACP heard about the Farmville students' protest they added this school to the list they complied to fight Jim Crow Laws which held African Americans back. I recall attending Lincoln Terrace Elementary an all black school in Roanoke through 5th grade and our reading books were always in poor condition. As a child, I accepted this and did not question why or even consider that students at all-white schools had better materials.

Even when I transferred to Colonial Elementary School in Blue Ridge in 6ht grade which was integrated I paid no attention to the fact that all the books were in good condition. Integration in the late 1960s gave all students the ability to have the proper learning materials but the action of Johns led to changes for Farmville's all-black schools 15 years earlier.

Barbara Johns made a difference

I'm amazed that I have lived in Virginia my entire life and never once heard about Barbara Rose Johns Powell. The only thing I knew about Prince Edward County was that my church went to Prince Edward Lake each summer for the picnic. My husband told me his mother's parents came from Farmville but no one ever mentioned Johns and the protest. After Black History Month was established the subjects in school were usually Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks every year. It's important to bring to light the compliments of women and women of color who have previously been unsung heroes.

Because of her part in the protest, the Ku Lux Klan burned a cross in John's yard and her parents sent her to Alabama to live with an uncle. She was born on March 6, 1935, and passed away at age 56 on September 28, 1991. Johns became a librarian and later married and is said to have lived the rest of her life in peace.

