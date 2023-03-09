General Hospital Spoilers: Dex is in hot water and will feel the heat with Sonny

Micahel Sonny Dex Photo by General Hospital cast updates Youtube screenshot

It's time for Dex to be found out

A few weeks back General Hospital spoilers suggested that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) would change the time and date of the Pikeman meeting because he was onto Dex Heller's(Evan Holer) betrayal. it was also suggested that Josslyn Jacks would show up and keep Sonny from harming her new beau. Now spoilers from Soap Opera Spy suggest that Michael Corinthos ( Chad Duell) might change his mind and call off trying to get his father arrested or Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragne) might in some way aid Sonny so he does not take the fall.

Whatever happens, Dex will be the one to take the biggest hit because he is not family. When the truth is revealed the mob boss will be stunned that Michael came against him in such a brutal way but this is still his son. Heller does not have any real connections to Port Charles that General Hospital viewers know of so he is expendable. Outside of his relationships with Joss and Michael Dex has no real role in the big picture so he might even get killed.

Will Michael stand by Dex when the going gets tough or could he possibly call off the attack against Sonny and Heller continue anyway. Some General Hospital fans believe Dex could be Sonny's long-lost son or have some other connection to Port Charles and or the Corinthos family. Nothing has been said onscreen to support this theory but it persists. One way or another Sonny will make this man pay and it will not be pretty. Be on the lookout for additional rumors, spoilers, and leaks as this storyline comes to a close.