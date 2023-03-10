General Hospital Spoilers: Laura may resign as mayor when Kevin begins acting like Ryan

Laura may have problems with Kevin Photo by Genie fans YouTube screenshot

Laura has her hands full

If you believed that Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom) on General Hospital was really dead and gone think again because General Hospital Blog is suggesting the unthinkable. Instead of moving on from the deceased serial killer, this spoiler says that in his grief Ryan's twin will take on his sinister nature. If this is accurate then Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will begin to notice changes in her spouse as he deals with his sibling's death and she will see more and more of Ryan's traits in Kevin.

General Hospital Blog also reveals that Laura may become the guardian of her grandson Baby Ace and soon find that Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is not the only threat to the wellbeing of the child. Madame Mayor will have warning bells and become concerned for her husband who in the past had some emotional issues tied to his twin being a serial killer. At least this time around no one can confuse the two men or suspect that Ryan is still alive because the demented Dr. Chamberlain cut off his left hand.

Will Laura step down as major?

Laura has a lot on her plate right now and the stress might cause her to prioritize and step down as major. Nikolas Cassadine ( Adam Huss) is missing, and Victor Cassadine ( Charles Shaughnessy) is still walking free in spite of his crimes. Spencer Cassadine is conflicted about his missing father as well as his desire to seek custody of his baby brother.

Deputy Major Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazur) is working with Felicia Scorpio (Kristgiana Wagoner), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), and Valentin Casssadine (James Patrick Stewart) to bring Victor down. Kevin spiraling out of control might be a bit much so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens next.