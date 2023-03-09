Prince Harry and Jerry Falwell Jr. have a similar theme to their lives

Prince Harry and Jerry Falwell Photo by Youtube screenshots Sky News and 13 News

Prince Harry was talking loud but not everyone was listening

About 4 or 5 years ago my daughter told me that Prince Harry would leave the Royal Family and fall in love with and marry a woman of color and she was correct on both accounts. She came to these conclusions simply by paying attention to what Harry said and did over a period of time. The youngest son of King Charles III and Princes Diana has now let the world know that he had a problem with being labeled and treated like a "Spare" and desired to live his own life.

Prince William's path was defined at birth but as the second-born son Harry had to basically map his own way and it has led him to America. While William is carrying out duties that will lead to his one day being crowned the ruling monarch Harry is hanging out with American celebrities like Tyler Perry who is Lilibet's godfather and Ellen Degeneres.

Jerry Falwell Jr. and Prince Harry's common denominator

This brings to mind Jerry Falwell Jr. who said he was a lawyer and not a preacher and wanted to live his own life. His younger brother Jonathan, however, has taken over as pastor of the Thomas Roads Baptist Church, and the legacy of their father the late Jerry Falwell Sr.

What most people highlighted was not the salacious recounting of the stories but one particular quote from Falwell: “Because of my last name, people think I’m a religious person. But I’m not. My goal was to make them realize I’m not my dad.”

Prince Harry, like Falwell, desired to go in his own direction but to the outside world seemed rebellious. Whether the public agrees with their choices are not these men like us all have free will to do what they desire. Falwell has paid a price for his fall from grace.

“They’re trying to erase my legacy, my history, everything I did there, even though that was the main focus of my life, and it was a small part of the focus of my dad’s life. The way they’re running it now, they’re just throwing money around. They just don’t appreciate what it took to build Liberty. And the ones in charge, the executive committee, are mostly not businessmen, they’re preachers,” Falwell told Inside Higher Ed.

The ultimate price for Prince Harry doing his own thing is yet to be determined.