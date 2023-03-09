Hot Cross Buns are a staple in Virginia during Easter

Hot Cross Buns Photo by Oh Yum video sccreenshot

Springtime means hot cross buns

Hot cross buns are a pastry that becomes a delicious staple in many homes in Virginia during the season of Easter. This dish originated in the spring when the Saxons would bake cross buns in honor of Eostre the goddess of the dawn, whom many believe is where the name Easter. The cross represented the rebirth of the world after the winter season for pagans and also the four, yearly seasons as well as the four quarters of the moon.

When Christians saw the cross on the buns they were reminded of the Resurrection of Christ and decided to use the symbol at Easter. Hot cross buns became popular in England and Wales during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

It was during this dispensation that the London Clerk of Markets issued a decree forbidding the sale of spiced buns (hot cross buns) except during Christmas, on Good Friday, and when burying the dead.

The Easter association

In the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, India, and some parts of the United States and Canada, these buns are eaten specifically on Good Friday, which is the day that many Christians believe Christ was crucified.(Others say He died on Wednesday or Thursday). Be sure to check with your local bakeries to find out if they will be selling Hot cross buns this spring and you can also find them at the Blackbird Bakery in Williamsburg, Great Harvest Bread Company in Lorton, and May's Parlor in Virginia Beach unless something has changed. You might also consider online recipes and bake your own.

.