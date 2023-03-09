Evans Spring project meeting on March 9 at Williams Memorial Baptist Church

Evans Spring Development project Photo by WSLS 10 video screenshot

Attend the meeting and voice your concerns

There will be a meeting to discuss the Evans Spring Project on Thursday evening March 9 at 6:30 PM at Williams Memorial Baptist Church located at 2105 Carroll Avenue NW Roanoke. Evans Spring is about 150 acres of land along the south side of Interstate 581 in Roanoke, Virginia. It extends from Valley View Mall to the Melrose-Rugby and Fairland neighborhoods that are south and west of the property.

Residents initially protested about increased traffic and being uprooted from their homes but it did little good as the project is still moving forward. The Evans Spring area is described as "the largest assemblies of developable vacant land left in Roanoke." The City of Roanoke announced in June 2022 the beginning phases of the Evans Spring development planning process and the purpose of hiring consultants.

The consulting team is an independent voice working hard to examine all aspects of the property including: Market Potential, Traffic Impact, and of course Community Benefits. In order to ensure the highest and best use we need to hear from the community.

Evans Spring area Photo by WSLS10 video screenshot

Roanokers' voices should be heard

Residents living in the area have expressed concerns that their input will not be respected and do not desire a repeat of the urban renewal disaster that removed African Americans from their homes in Northeast Roanoke and led to the demolishment of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church to erect the Roanoek Civic Center now the Berglund Center, The concerns that have been brought to my attention is that City leaders will do whatever they decide and community input will not mean much. Residents still living who experienced being forced to move from Northeast tell harrowing stories of backdoor deals and a lack of transparency and don't want this to happen again.

Roanoke City Council approved a partnership agreement with the property owners in the Evans Spring area and also the Economic Development Authority to hire a professional consultant to look at the property’s potential while engaging adjacent neighborhoods and the surrounding community. The objective is to collaboratively create a plan that is both economically feasible and has a positive relationship with three adjacent neighborhoods known as Melrose-Rugby, Fairland, and Villa Heights

Evans Spring land Photo by WSLS 10 News video screenshot

Residents need all the facts to hold the city accountable

The Evans Spring property is an attractive opportunity for development because it can be seen from the Interstate and the goal of the planning project is to determine how the property could be developed if it is developed.

There is an absolute commitment to transparency from the consulting team. Since the development plan is not being proposed by a developer, it can be an open process that considers potential benefits and impact to the surrounding neighborhoods as well as economic feasibility.

If you have concerns about this project and or do not desire to see a repeat of past history please attend this meeting and allow your voice to be heard and hold the City of Roanoke accountable regarding transparency and the desire to hear from local residents.