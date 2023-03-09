Alfred Hitchcock Day is March 12

Alfred Hitchcock Photo by Wikipedia

Celebrate the master of suspense on his special day

Alfred Hitchcock was known as the master of suspense and to this day some people enjoy his brand of keeping you on the edge of your seat to blood and gore. There is a mystique to his paperback books that were page-turners and kept you engaged until the very end. Sadly his books are mostly out of print and have been culled by libraries. March 12 has been deemed Alfred Hitchcock Day but no one knows why this date was chosen as it is not the day of his birth (August 112 1899) or his death (April 29, 1980).

The "Hitchcockian" style includes the use of editing and camera movement to mimic a person's gaze, thereby turning viewers into voyeurs, and framing shots to maximize anxiety and fear. The film critic Robin Wood wrote that the meaning of a Hitchcock film "is there in the method, in the progression from shot to shot. A Hitchcock film is an organism, with the whole implied in every detail and every detail related to the whole."

Keep Hitchcock day in your own way

Hitchcock was also known for two television series: The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and Alfred Hitchcock Presents as well as 50 films-39of which he made cameo appearances in. If you are a fan of the master of suspense you can honor him on his special day by watching his movies or television shows or reading one of his books if you can find them. You can stream the television series and have a marathon.

Hitchcock made multiple films with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including four with Cary Grant in the 1940s and 1950s, three with Ingrid Bergman in the second half of the 1940s, four with James Stewart over a decade commencing in 1948, and three consecutive with Grace Kelly in the mid-1950s.