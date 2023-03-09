Is Prince Harry correct that the royal family should have a group therapy session?

Prince Harry and Meghan Photo by The List screenshot video

Royals are people too

Commoners often look at the Royal Family as if they are somehow above mere mortals but Prince Harry has let the world know that his kin folk across the pond are as human as anyone else. In countless interviews, his Netflix docuseries, and his book spare the son of King Charles II has said he has benefitted from therapy and suggested that his family members should consider the same.

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both said they dealt with mental health challenges and sought counseling on their own but the royals expected them to go on as usual without any mental health assistance. Sarah Ferguson the ex-wife of Prince Andrew recently shared that she has endured many years of therapy to help her function within Buckingham Palace.

Does the Royal family need an intervention?

Recent actions from the royal family on both sides of the pond have some questioning if Prince Harry is correct that his family needs intervention or group counseling. According to Elle King Charles, Princess Margaret, Prince William, and Princess Kate have all sought therapy individually in the past but would they come together as a family unit? Prince Harry and King Charles have both said they desire reconciliation but their actions seem to suggest otherwise.

The King has issued an invitation to his son and daughter-in-law to his coronation in May but also evicted them from Frogmore Cottage. The king is now shuffling other family members from residence to residence including Prince Andrew, Prince William, and Princess Kate as well as Princess Beatrice. The king and Queen Camilla are also moving to adifferent location. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have broken decades of a royal family tradition by having Princess Lilibet Diana christened in America without any of the British royals on hand. Sources say that the Royal family was invited but declined the invitation.

Would this family benefit from group therapy?

Did Meghan and Harry really expect the royals to drop everything and come to America for Lilibet's baptism when they are said to be holding ill will against the couple because of all the revelations? Did King Charles decide to play musical chairs with the housing of the British royals in order to not seem cruel in evicting the Sussexes? With so many hard feelings and unresolved issues why would the royal family on either side of the pond expect the other to graciously accept invitations?

More importantly, should they or would they all get together in a therapy session to hash out their differences and begin the healing process? Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bitter about being evicted and will they attend the coronation as if all is well? Was their invite to Lilibet's christening real or just for show? Could Prince William and his younger sibling contain themselves after all the dirt Prince Harry revealed in Spare and would therapy even begin to scratch the surface of all the dysfunction that is alleged to be within the House of Windsor?