Peacock bringing Steve Burton back as Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives is a win-win for the cast as well as fans

Steve Burton returns as Harris Michaels on DOOL on March 20 Photo by Soap Family Youtube screenshot

Steve Burton returns to DOOL on March 20

Steve Burton portrayed Harris Michaels who was an insignificant character on Days of Our Lives in 1898 and 33 years later brought the character back on Beyond SalemII on Peacock. There are many other former Salemites who were near and dear to the hearts of the fans so what was this particular cast member brought back? Michaels was a teenager and not really connected to the major people who live in Salem and yet Day execs decided he should return.

The timing coincided with Burton being let go as Jason Quartermaine Morgan on General Hospital because he refused to abide by the COVID mandate. it was a stroke of Genius to get the talented Burton for the Peacock spin-off and now on March 20, he will return as a regular cast member of DOOL on Peacock.

Burton who portrayed Dylan Macavoy on The Young and the Restless had this to say about his journey. “Dylan was troubled, Jason was troubled, and now Harris is kind of in between those two,” Burton mused. “Because he’s a Navy SEAL and he’s fighting some demons. But he’s also a good guy. He’s been a bad guy. So we’ll see what happens.

Peter Reckel returns to DOOL on March 16 Photo by Soap Family Youtube screenshot

Harris Michaels will interact with Bo and Hope

Neither Days of Our Lives-The Young and the Restless nor The Bold and the Beautiful enforced a COVID mandate for their casts. General Hospital is the only soap did so and is the only one that has had numerous actors test positive for the coronavirus-some like Chad Duell, (Michael Corinthos) Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine), and Stephen a Smith (Brick) being infected more than once.

Kristen Alfonso returns to DOOL on March 16 Photo by Soap family Youtube screenshot

Days of Our Lives execs obviously saw a golden opportunity to take advantage of Steven Burton's talents and grab him before some other show did. Burton will have the benefit of working with two daytime legends Peter Reckel (Bo Brady) and Kristan Alphonso (Hope Brady) who will return on March 16 and thus far the fans are excited.